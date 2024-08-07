OnePlus Open Apex Edition in Crimson Color Goes Official; Here’s What’s New!

Last year, OnePlus Open went official as the brand’s very first foldable in the Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black color options. Now, the flagship foldable has received an Apex Edition which sprinkles some Crimson Shadow hues on it. This new color option also brings along a couple of new additions to the phone. Here are all the details!

OnePlus Open Apex Edition: What’s New

The main and obvious difference lies in the color option itself, with a crimson shade enveloping the foldable this time around. The leather back is completely crimson, but the metal frame is silver, much like the Black variant.

You can see the crimson shade bleed into the camera module’s bumps and edges as well, staying true to its character. In comparison, the Emerald Dusk color variant has emerald hues at the frame too, which you don’t see happening here. The cover included in the case gets those crimson hues too, which is another thing to note.

Additionally, the alert slider features an orange accent this time and is also backed by a dedicated VIP mode for additional privacy. This new mode allows you to use the alert slider to also turn off the foldable’s microphone, camera, notifications, and the like.

Also, you see OnePlus add double the storage to the Crimson Shadow variant, taking the number up from 512GB to 1TB. This is something that we’ve seen OnePlus do with its 11R’s Solar Red variant too, in the past.

Last but not least, the device apparently arrives with new AI image editing features as well. However, our unit hasn’t received anything as such right now. For other specifications, there is no other change on the inside of the OnePlus Open Apex Edition. From the chipset to the camera to charging capacity and speed, everything is the same.

OnePlus Open Specifications

In terms of display, the OnePlus Open features a 2K Super Fluid AMOLED 6.31-inch cover screen. Meanwhile, on the inside, there’s a big 2K 7.82-inch Flexi-fluid AMOLED display instead. Both displays offer a 120Hz refresh rate with LTPO 3.0 tech and a peak brightness of 2800 nits. The foldable features a triple-speaker setup as well, backed by Dolby Atmos.

Under the hood, the flagship foldable is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The processor is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Out of the box, the foldable runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.2, backed by a promise of 3 years of major OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

When it comes to optics, the OnePlus Open sports a 48MP Sony LYT-T808 primary sensor. The secondary sensor is a 64MP OmniVision OV64B with 3X optical zoom, while the tertiary sensor is a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide. At the front, there’s a 32MP selfie shooter on the cover screen, while on the inside, there’s a 20MP sensor.

The OnePlus Open packs a 4,805 mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support but comes with an 80W charger in the box.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition Pricing & Availability

The latest OnePlus Open Apex Edition comes in a sole 16GB/1TB variant, which costs Rs 1,49,999. There’s also a bank discount which slashes an instant Rs 20,000 from this listed price, taking the price down to Rs 1,29,999. As for availability, the new edition will go on sale on Amazon India as well as the OnePlus India official website starting August 10.