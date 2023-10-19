OnePlus Open, Company’s First Foldable Phone Introduced in India

Following several teasers and leaks, OnePlus has made its first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open official in India and other global markets. This is a rebranded version of the very recent Oppo Find N3 and comes with highlights like Hasselblad cameras, ProXDR displays, and much more. Check out the price, features, and more below.

OnePlus Open: Specs and Features

The OnePlus Open looks similar to the Find N3 and what we have seen in the renders. It has a Galaxy Z Fold 5-like folding mechanism and features a huge rear camera hump in a CD pattern. The phone comes in two colors; Emerald Dusk with a matte-frosted glass finish and Voyager Black with a vegan leather finish.

The foldable phone comes with the Flexion hinge for which OnePlus has reduced component count to 69. This ensures an overall lightweight design without compromising on durability and quality. The OnePlus Open has a 7.82-inch primary screen with LTPO 3.0 technology, 2800 nits of peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 10-bit colors. The second display spans 6.31 inches and is AMOLED in nature. It also comes with LTPO 3.0, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 2800 nits of peak brightness. Both support Dolby Vision.

As for the cameras, these are backed by Hasselblad for their color science and filters. There’s also the Hasselblad Portrait mode, which is specifically to ensure portrait images in low-light conditions. The setup comprises the 48MP Sony LYTIA-T808 “Pixel Stacked” primary camera with OIS, a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS, and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera is rated at 32MP (for the inner display) and 20MP (for the outer screen). You also get to make videos in Dolby Vision HDR.

OnePlus’ foldable phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There’s also the RAM expansion option for up to 12GB of added RAM. The OnePlus Open gets its fuel from a 4,850mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.2. This opens the way for various features like the Open Canvas for productivity tasks and multitasking, various gestures for ease of usage, a desktop-like taskbar, and more. It is confirmed to get four years of major Android updates and five years of security updates.

Furthermore, there’s an X-axis motor, a side-placed fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos-backed reality speakers (triple spatial speakers), a USB Type-C port, and more. It also supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3. The interesting part is that the OnePlus Open features the signature alert slider.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Open is priced at Rs 1,39,999 and is now up for pre-order in India. If you pre-book, you can get Rs 5,000 off on ICICI Bank cards, Rs 8,000 off as a trade-in discount, benefits worth Rs 15,000 on Jio, and an option to avail of no-cost EMI. The sale will begin on October 27 via Amazon, OnePlus’ website, and leading retail stores.

You can also get 6 months of free Google One and YouTube Premium, and 3 months of Microsoft 365.