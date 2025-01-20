This Is How Thin the OnePlus Open 2 Could Be

I’ve never been a fan of foldable because the added bulk of having two screens just didn’t feel worth it. Then came the OnePlus Open. Many claimed it was a fantastic phone, and that was getting to me, but I still wasn’t completely sold. However, I feel that might change with the OnePlus Open 2 as it’s expected to be more thin. At least that’s what the upcoming offering from its parent company Oppo suggests, i.e., the Oppo Find N5.

For those unaware, the Oppo Find N5 is the firm’s upcoming foldable, despite the discussions that Oppo is considering moving away from the form factor. The Find N5 could come out in China next month, and company executives have started teasing the device on Weibo. In a typical Oppo-OnePlus fashion, the OnePlus Open 2 is expected to be a rebranded Find N5.

Just How Thin Will the OnePlus Open 2 Be?

Image Credit: OPPO (via Zhou Yibao on Weibo)

One of the recent teasers came from Oppo’s manager Zhou Bao, who shared (via Weibo) images on the Find N5 showcasing its thinness. The photos compare the N5’s thinness to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, if the OnePlus Open 2 turns out to be anywhere close to the Find N5, it could be half as thin as the iPhone when unfolded, which is incredible.

Image Credit: OPPO (via Zhou Yibao on Weibo)

The phone is so thin, in fact that it’s almost the size of the Type-C port. If you look closely, you can see that the port almost runs across the edges of the sides of the device. According to other leaks, the Find N5 could be less than 9.2 mm thick folded and just 4 mm thick on each side when unfolded. For comparison, the OnePlus 12 was 9.2 mm thick.

The fact that Oppo could achieve this is all thanks to the latest developments in Battery technology. Silicon-carbon batteries can be denser while being physically smaller. We saw how OnePlus increased the battery capacity on its latest OnePlus 13 (review) whilst being slightly thinner and lighter than last year’s model.

Image Courtesy: Mohit Singh/Beebom

If anything, this could finally make me consider a foldable device. Sure, it’s still not at the thickness level I would consider “comfortable in the pocket” when held folded. But it’s a good improvement from the Find N3, and I’m all in for it. In another post, Zhou Yibao also revealed that the Find N5 will feature IPX8 and IPX9 ratings. If the OnePlus Open 2 follows this approach, it could be resistant to high temperature and pressure water jets.

Considering the Silicon-carbon battery tech, we expect the overall battery to remain the same if not get a slight bump. The OnePlus Open had a 4805 mAh cell. So, I wouldn’t mind if it remains the same, but I would always prefer a bigger battery. Perhaps a 5200 mAh cell, or am I asking too much?

Regardless, the line between pocketability/bulkiness and foldables keeps getting thinner. I’m really excited to get my hands on the OnePlus Open 2 when it launches later this year.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming OnePlus Ope 2? What are some other traits that you deem important when buying a foldable device? Let us know below.