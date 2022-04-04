OnePlus Nord Buds Real-Life Images Spotted on FCC

Earlier this year, we saw renders of the alleged OnePlus Nord Buds TWS earbuds. At the time, the images were said to be based on the live images of final prototyping stage units. It looks like OnePlus is gearing up to launch its first Nord-branded earbuds soon, as the N ord TWS earbuds have now passed through FCC and BIS certifications.

OnePlus Nord Buds Spotted on FCC and BIS

As MySmartPrice reports, the OnePlus Nord Buds earbuds with the model number E505A have made their way to the FCC database. The listing confirms that the company is planning to bring the TWS earbuds to the market with the name “OnePlus Nord Buds”. Check it out below:

The listing also features the live images of the TWS, revealing the design of the earbuds. As we saw in the renders before, it features a wider stem that also appears to be short. Take a look at the black color variant of the Nord Buds below:

The Nord Buds will pack a 41 mAh battery on each earbud. Meanwhile, the charging case is rated to have a capacity of 480mAh. The USB Type-C cable in one of the images also confirms the existence of a USB-C port in the charging case. As far as India availability is concerned, the OnePlus Nord Buds will launch in India. That’s because it has also passed through the BIS certification database.

Since the Nord series is typically more affordable than the company’s other products, we could expect an affordable price tag on the Nord Buds. We will update you when OnePlus brings the earbuds to India, possibly alongside the Nord CE2 Lite, so stay tuned for updates.