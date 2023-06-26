OnePlus Nord 3 Price Details Surface as We Await the Launch Soon

OnePlus will soon launch new Nord products, including, the Nord 3, the Nord CE 3, and the Nord Buds 2r in India and has now started teasing them. While an official launch date is still awaited, we now have some information on the OnePlus Nord 3 price. Check out the details below.

OnePlus Nord 3 Price Leaked

Leaker Abhishek Yadav has suggested that the OnePlus Nord 3 will be a sub-Rs 40,000 phone and will be priced at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 36,999 for the 16GB+256GB model. This is slightly expensive as compared to the Nord 2, which was priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB+128GB version. Exclusive 😀



OnePlus Nord 3 📱 Indian variant price.

8GB+128GB 💰 ₹32,999

16GB+256GB 💰 ₹36,999



Source is 90% sure about this I will update if price changes.#OnePlus #OnePlusNord3 pic.twitter.com/DuaF6f0cFE— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 25, 2023

Another tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked the European pricing of the Nord 3, which starts at €449 (~ Rs 40,248). We also have the price of the 12GB+256GB variant, which is €549 (~ Rs 49,212). While this is a leak, you should know that the price won’t be this high and you can expect a starting price of under Rs 30,000 with a few offers to attach.

OnePlus is yet to give more official details like the launch date for starters and now that a dedicated microsite is now live, this could happen pretty soon. The company has already confirmed that the new Nord products will be available via Amazon.

It is also confirmed that the Nord 3 will get an alert slider and a flat display. Rumors tip at a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, 50MP rear cameras, 80W fast charging, and more. Recently leaked renders hint at a center-placed punch-hole and big rear camera housings. The Nord CE 3, on the other hand, could be a sub-Rs 25,000 phone with a Snapdragon 782G SoC. Other specs could be similar to the Nord 3.

Source: WinFuture

As for the Nord Buds 2r, it will come with an in-ear design and come in Deep Gray and Triple Blue colors. Although, not much is known about the new TWS by OnePlus.

We will let you know once we get new details about OnePlus’ upcoming event in India. So, stay tuned and do share your thoughts on the aforementioned in the comments below.