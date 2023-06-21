OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Details Surface Online; Check out the Details!

OnePlus recently unveiled the budget-centric Nord device, the Nord CE 3 Lite in India and has been rumored to introduce the next Nord CE device, the OnePlus Nord CE 3. Now, with a new batch of leaks, the rumored debut seems more imminent than ever. Find out more below.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Specs Leaked

Tipster Mukul Sharma has listed out the spec sheet of the Nord CE 35G device in all its glory. At first glance, it seems like the CE 3 5G will target the “premium midrange” segment in India. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 782G chipset with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. You will get virtual RAM support of up to 16GB.

The Nord CE 3 5G (codenamed Ziti) will be crafted out of plastic and will miss out on the “Alert Slider,” while retaining an IR blaster. The chassis will house a 6.7-inch flat Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits of peak brightness.

The smartphone will arrive with a triple camera array with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Other camera features include TurboRAW and 4K video shoot at 30fps. There is a 5,000mAh battery that supports an 80W SUPERVOOC charger, included within the box. [Exclusive] Here are the OnePlus Nord CE 3 (Ziti) specs for India:

Snapdragon 782G

Up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM (RAM-Vita feature, virtual RAM up to 16GB)

HyperTouch and HyperBoost Engine

5,000mAh battery

80W SUPERVOOC

50MP IMX890 OIS + 8MP 112-degree UW + 2MP 4cm macro

TurboRAW, 4K… — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 20, 2023

Other device specifications include a HyperTouch and HyperBoost Engine, NFC support, and an X-axis Linear motor. It will run OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13 out of the box. OnePlus is expected to support the CE 3 device with 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security updates. It will retail in Aqua Surge and Grey Shimmer color options.

OnePlus Nord 3 Leaked Too!

We also have received fresh leaks for the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 via a tweet from Mukul Sharma. This comes after the device renders surfaced online recently. The device is expected to come with a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset will power the device, along with a 5,000mAh battery. To keep things cool, there is also a VC cooling chamber. Internally, the device will offer up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is also support for 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

A triple camera array will adorn the back panel. There is a 50MP main camera with OIS, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The selfie camera will be 16MP. It will ship with OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13 out of the box. Other details include a dual speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, an X-axis motor, NFC, an IR blaster, and the OnePlus Alert Slider.

Nothing is concrete as of now. So take these revelations with a grain of salt. However, we do expect to receive concrete data soon. Stick around with us to stay on top of the latest OnePlus Nord updates. In the meanwhile do let us know in the comments below on the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 devices.

Featured Image: OnePlus Nord 2