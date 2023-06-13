OnePlus Nord 3 Renders Surface Online; Launch Imminent

OnePlus recently unveiled the budget-centric Nord device, the Nord CE 3 Lite in India and has been rumored to introduce the next Nord device, the OnePlus Nord 3. The spec sheet and live images of the smartphone were leaked recently. Now, it appears that the launch is just around the corner, with a fresh set of leaks. Find out more below.

OnePlus Nord 3 to Launch Soon?

As reported by WinFuture, we have a bunch of renders for the Nord device that corroborates the previously leaked live images of the device. Going by the renders, there is no doubt in our mind that the Nord 3 smartphone will arrive as the rebranded OnePlus Ace 2V device globally.

The renders show the device in green and black color options. The device sports a flat display housed within a boxy designed chassis. The smartphone is shown with a triple camera array with two large camera cutouts. The front will sport a center punch hole cutout.

The top of the device features an IR Blaster with a secondary noise-cancellation microphone. The bottom is home to the Type-C port, noise-cancellation microphone, speaker grill, and SIM tray. The left side houses the volume rocker, while the right side sports the power button and OnePlus’ iconic alert slider.

When it comes to the alleged specs, the Nord 3 is expected to ship with a 6.74-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1450 nits of brightness, and 1440Hz PWM dimming. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset can fuel the device with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In terms of the cameras, there could be a 64MP primary camera with OIS, along with 8MP and 2MP additional cameras and a 16MP selfie shooter. The device can get a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80w fast charging. It can ship with OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13. Expect to see an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual 5G support, Bluetooth version 5.3, and more.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to arrive in late June or early July and could be priced under Rs 30,000. Since these aren’t confirmed details, stay tuned for an official announcement from OnePlus.

Feature Image: OnePlus Nord 2