OnePlus Nord 2 was spotted on an AI Benchmark website with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset under the hood earlier today. The upcoming device has now leaked in 5K renders, thanks to a new report from 91Mobiles with inputs from reputable leakster Onleaks.

OnePlus Nord 2 Design Leaked

According to the report, the leaked renders are based on an early CAD prototype. The images show that the OnePlus Nord 2’s design resembles the OnePlus 9 series. You get a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera at the top left corner, while volume keys are placed to the left. On the right side, you will find the power button and alert slider (Phew! It’s here. OnePlus Nord CE skips on it). Check out the images below:

When you take a look at the device’s rear, you will notice a vertically stacked triple camera setup alongside LED flash in the rectangular camera housing. At the bottom portion of the device, you get a USB-C port, SIM tray, and single speaker. Unlike Nord CE 5G, you won’t find a headphone jack on the OnePlus Nord 2.

OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications (Rumored)

Thanks to a previous leak, we know the expected specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2. The device is likely to feature a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, OnePlus has used the Dimensity 1200 5G chipset, which is further corroborated by the AI Benchmark listing.

As far as the cameras are concerned, you could expect a triple camera setup on the Nord 2. It will include a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP sensor. For selfies, the Nord 2 could equip a 32MP sensor. The Chinese giant, which recently merged with Oppo, will no longer a dual punch-hole selfie camera – a standout feature of the original Nord.

The handset is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery and we will have to wait to see if the device will support 30W or 65W Warp charging. We will learn the exact pricing and availability details when OnePlus announces the Nord 2, so stay tuned for updates.

Featured Image Courtesy: Onleaks x 91Mobiles