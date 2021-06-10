After much anticipation, OnePlus has launched the second smartphone under its mid-range Nord series in India. Called the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, it’s a toned-down version of the original Nord from earlier last year. It features a similar design, a 5G-enabled Snapdragon chipset, triple cameras, and much more.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Launched in India

Now, with the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, where CE stands for Core Edition, OnePlus has tried to focus on the “core aspects of the Nord experience” rather than stuffing extra features into the device. The company says that Nord CE 5G strikes a perfect balance between features and price.

So, before going to the price and availability of the Nord CE 5G in India, let’s take a look at the key specs and features of the device. Below is an interactive table that you can use to jump to your desired section in the story.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Key Specs and Features

Design

Starting with the design, the Nord CE 5G, at first glance, looks similar to the original Nord, which the company released last year. However, instead of the dual-selfie-camera cutout at the front, the Nord CE comes with a single punch-hole cutout at the top-left corner. At the back, there is the triple-camera module along with the OnePlus logo.

As for the dimensions, the Nord CE 5G is the sleekest and the slimmest device since the OnePlus 6T. It has a 7.9mm thickness and weighs around 170g. So, it should have quite a comfortable feel in the hand.

The device comes in three colors, namely, Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray. The Blue Void variant, as per OnePlus, comes with a curtain-coated, anti-fingerprint matte finish at the back.

Display

For the display, OnePlus has used a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED panel that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a resolution of 2400 x 1080p and supports the DCI-P3 color gamut. Moreover, there is support for sRGB and it boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio. And, much like the original Nord, the Nord CE also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and payments.

Cameras

Turning to the optics, the OnePlus Nord CE rocks a triple-camera setup at the back that includes a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree FOV, and a 2MP monochrome lens. At the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor housed inside the punch-hole cutout.

The device can record videos at up to 4K@30FPS and supports Nightscape for low-light photography, Portrait mode, smart scene recognition, a pro mode, and more.

Internals

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G packs the Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset inside. It comes with the Adreno 619 GPU and is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 built-in storage. Unfortunately, there is no way to expand the storage as the device does not come with a microSD slot.

As for the battery, the device packs a 4,500mAh battery, which is around 9% bigger than the 4,115mAh unit in the OnePlus Nord. It supports the company’s Warp Charge 30T Plus fast-charging technology, which takes it from 0-70% in just half an hour.

Connectivity and Other Features

Coming to the I/O, there is a USB-C port for charging the Nord CE 5G and the company has brought back the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device also comes with 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC functionality. It runs the OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. Moreover, OnePlus is promising 2 years of software updates and 3 years of security updates.

Price and Availability

You can find the prices of the different variants of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G right here:

6GB + 128GB – Rs 22,999 (not available in first sale)

– Rs 22,999 (not available in first sale) 8GB + 128GB – Rs 24,999

– Rs 24,999 12GB + 256GB – Rs 27,999

So, as you can tell by the pricing of the device, the Nord CE 5G will be locking horns with the Xiaomi Mi 10i and the iQOO Z3 that was recently launched in India. We are currently working on a detailed comparison between the three devices to help you choose the best budget 5G device in this price bracket. So, stay tuned for an in-depth comparison.

Turning to the availability, the Nord CE 5G will be available to buy from Amazon India. It will be up for pre-order tomorrow, and the open sales kick-off on June 16. Moreover, the customers will get Rs 1000 off if they buy the device with any HDFC Bank debit or credit card. So, are you going to buy the OnePlus Nord CE? Let us know in the comments below.