Over the past few months, OnePlus has been moving its stock apps to the Play Store. After OnePlus Weather and OnePlus Notes, the latest app to get the same treatment is OnePlus’ messaging app.

OnePlus has listed its messaging app – OnePlus Messages in early access on Play Store. Since the app has not received a public release just yet, you may not find the app if you search for it. You can, however, access the app from its direct link.

The screenshots on the Play Store listing show the categorization of messages to transactions, promotions, and OTPs. You can also quickly copy OTPs from the notification shade.

OnePlus is also featuring its Smart SMS feature that automatically visualizes messages with brand logo and sender names. In case these features sound familiar to you, that’s because OnePlus introduced all these as India-specific features alongside OxygenOS 9.5. The company is planning to globally expand these features soon.

“Introducing, OnePlus Messages for easy categorization of messages. With categories of transactions, promotions, and OTPs manage and track your finances and grasp details at a glance. Simplification at its best and no room for ambiguity, receive visualised messages with brand logos and names of senders. Precise and concise information just a glance away, with Smart SMS,” reads the app listing.

Right now, the app’s listing shows ”This app isn’t compatible with your device anymore. Contact the developers for more info” error when I tried to access it from my OnePlus 7T. That should get fixed when OnePlus launches the stable release of the app.