After months of teasers and hype build up, OnePlus revealed the OnePlus Nord late-July earlier this year. If that wasn’t a clear indicator of the company’s aspirations for the budget segment, OnePlus is now reportedly planning to launch more mid-range devices in the near future.

First up, according to Twitter user @_the_tech_guy, OnePlus is working on a mid-range smartphone with the Snapdragon 460 chipset. This is a relatively new chipset that Qualcomm announced in January earlier this year. Other phones that are rumored to feature the SoC include Oppo A53 and Moto E7 Plus.

Upcoming budget smartphone from OnePlus comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SOC (SM4250). pic.twitter.com/q9Dy5qIMdj — the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) August 22, 2020

The tweet also shows chipsets OnePlus has used in the past, including Snapdragon 820, Snapdragon 835, Snapdragon 845, Snapdragon 855, Snapdragon 865, and Snapdragon 765G. Although it is quite early to speculate, this suggests that a phone with Snapdragon 460 is in the works.

Another leak from Twitter user Chun suggests that OnePlus may launch a phone in India with Snapdragon 662 or 665 chipset. The device in question is rumored to be priced somewhere around Rs.16,000-Rs. 18,000 in the country.

OPPO in early September: release a phone using Snapdragon 662 priced under 20k in India

OnePlus at the end of September: release a phone using Snapdragon 662/665 priced around 16-18k in India pic.twitter.com/s26n3S27o2 — Chun (@Boby25846908) August 23, 2020

Previous rumors suggest that OnePlus is developing new mid-range devices under the codename, Billie. These phones are said to feature 18W fast charging and Snapdragon 690 5G SoC. In a nutshell, OnePlus’ upcoming smartphones may include Snapdragon 690/ 662/ 665/ 460 chipsets. Going by these, it is evident that the company is not willing to miss out on the mid-range smartphone segment going forward.

For now, none of these devices have been officially confirmed by OnePlus. Hence, it is recommended to take these rumors with a grain of salt. We could expect the company to tease its next device in the coming weeks if it is launching as soon as next month. It will most likely make an appearance at the OnePlus 8T series event later this year.