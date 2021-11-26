OnePlus 9RT Found Listed on OnePlus Care App in India; Might be Coming Soon

OnePlus is expected to bring the OnePlus 9RT to India and we have seen various leaks to confirm the same. Recent rumors suggest that the smartphone will launch in India on December 16, but there’s no confirmation just yet. Now, a new detail has appeared, which seemingly confirms that the phone will launch in India soon, nearly two months after its debut in China.

OnePlus 9RT India Launch Expected Soon

The OnePlus 9RT (or the OnePlus RT) has been spotted on the OnePlus Care app in India. This gives us an inkling that the launch is set to happen soon. [Exclusive] OnePlus (9) RT spotted on OnePlus Care app in India, suggesting imminent launch.https://t.co/hzKraOZLYb— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 25, 2021

While the listing mentions the 9RT moniker, we are yet to get a confirmation on whether or not the company plans to stick to it in India or adopt the new name, as per previous rumors.

In addition to this, it is speculated that the OnePlus 9RT will launch in India along with the OnePlus Buds Z2. The TWS earbuds, which are the company’s budget offering, are a successor to the Buds Z and come with support for active noise cancellation (ANC), Warp Charge, IP55 splash resistance, 11mm dynamic drivers, and more. The earbuds were launched in China last month, along with the 9RT.

As for the OnePlus 9RT, it is another variant of the OnePlus 9R. It gets a 6.62-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 600Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. To recall, the OnePlus 9R has the Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone gets an upgraded 50MP triple rear camera setup. The other two cameras are a 16MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera stands at 16MP. The OnePlus 9RT is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. It will run OxygenOS 12 based on Android 11. Other details include an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G support, USB Type-C port, and more.

The OnePlus 9RT is expected to be priced under Rs. 40,000 in India, owing to the China price that starts at CNY 3,299 (translates to Rs 38,800).