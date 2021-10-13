OnePlus Buds Z2 with ANC, Up to 38 Hours of Battery Life Launched

OnePlus garnered immense praise with the launch of the OnePlus Buds Pro with ANC earlier this year. So now, the Chinese giant has brought the premium noise cancellation feature to its budget TWS earbuds. Meet the OnePlus Buds Z2 that has launched today alongside the OnePlus 9RT, and offers up to 40dB active noise cancelation support.

OnePlus Buds Z2: Specifications

OnePlus Buds Z2 arrives as a successor to the original Buds Z that launched alongside the 8T earlier last year. The Buds Z2 features almost the same design as its predecessor, with minor tweaks here and there. Even the charging case look the same. The key differences lie in the audio driver, noise cancelation, and the battery life department. Let’s tackle each of them one-by-one.

First up, the OnePlus Buds Z2 comes equipped with 11mm drivers as opposed to 10mm drivers on the first-gen Buds Z. These earbuds now also support Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) as opposed to Environmental Noise Cancelation (ENC). Buds Z2 can block noises up to 40dB, thanks to the presence of three microphones. Since these earbuds support ANC, there’s also support for transparency mode here.

Moreover, the Buds Z2 connects over Bluetooth 5.2 to your smartphone and supports as low as 94ms latency (down from 103ms latency of the Buds Z) in Gaming mode. The earbuds also come with an IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance.

The battery department is where the OnePlus Buds Z2 shines in comparison to its predecessor. While the first-gen Buds Z only delivers up to 20 hours of battery life, the Buds Z2 bump it up to 38 hours of playback time with ANC turned off. You will only get up to 27 hours of battery life with ANC turned on.

Each earbud packs a 40mAh battery (same as before) whereas the charging case has a 520mAh battery (a substantial uptick from 450mAh on the original Buds Z) and no wireless charging support.

Price and Availability

OnePlus Buds Z2 is priced at CNY 499 (~Rs. 5,800) and will go on sale starting from 19th October in China. These TWS earbuds will be available in two color variants – black and white.