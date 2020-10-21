Last week, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8T with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 120Hz display, and 65W Warp charging. While early customers are either waiting or have just received their OnePlus 8T units, a new rumor hints that the OnePlus 9 series will launch earlier than expected.

According to a new report on Android Central, OnePlus may announce the OnePlus 9 series sometime in March 2021. In case you’re wondering, OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 8 series on the 14th of April this year. The news comes just a few days after a separate rumor suggested that Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S21 lineup by the end of the year or in January next year.

This is not the first time we’re hearing about the OnePlus 9 series. Even before the launch of OnePlus 8T, XDA Member OneNormalUserName had tweeted the codename of the OnePlus 9 series – ‘lemonade’. In addition, reliable tipster Max J. corroborated the codename earlier this week.

lemonade

lemonadep

lemonadept

lemonadet

lemonadev — OneNormalUsername (@1NormalUsername) September 1, 2020

Although OnePlus skipped the Pro variant with OnePlus 8T, we could expect the company to launch the OnePlus 9 Pro. Even the codename above hints at the existence of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The exact specifications of the OnePlus 9 series remain unknown for now. We could expect Warp Charge 65, official IP rating, wireless charging, and Qualcomm’s upcoming 5nm Snapdragon 875 chipset along with improvements to the camera sensors.

This rumored shift in the launch timeline will give OnePlus more flexibility in selling its regular 9 series before the inevitable T refresh towards the end of the year. However, moving the launch of the OnePlus 9 series ahead will make the recently-launched OnePlus 8T less appealing.