iQOO 9T with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 120W Fast Charging Launched in India

iQOO has brought a new premium phone called the iQOO 9T in India. The phone is its first one with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and is considered the rebranded version of the iQOO 10 launched in China recently. Apart from the chipset, it comes with a BMW Motorsport-inspired design, 120W fast charging, and more. Have a look at all the details.

iQOO 9T: Specs and Features

The iQOO 9T looks a lot like the iQOO 9 Pro, except the rear camera module is smaller in size. It comes in Alpha and Legend colorways. The latter option features blue and red stripes on a white-hued AG matte glass back.

It houses three cameras, namely, a 50MP main snapper with a Samsung GN5 sensor and OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide/macro camera, and a 12MP portrait/telephoto lens. The phone gets support for various camera features like Super Night Video, XDR Photo, Pro Sports Mode, Portrait Mode, dual-view video, slow-motion video, up to 20x zoom, and more. There’s a 16MP selfie shooter.

Speaking of the front, the phone gets a 6.78-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED 2D flexible Full HD+ display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, peak brightness of 1500 nits, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+.

The iQOO 9T comes equipped with the company’s V1+ chip, which is meant to improve gaming and photography performance. The display chip supports MEMC and can increase the frame rate and enhance the colors of the display for an immersive gaming session. The chip’s algorithms reduce noise and enable real-time extreme Night Vision.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is backed by a 4,700mAh battery, which supports 120W fast charging. This can fully charge the phone in about 20 minutes. The iQOO 9T runs FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

Other features include dual stereo speakers, dual X-Axis Linear Motor, vapor chamber liquid cooling system, in-display Dual monster touch, an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G support, USB Type-C, NFC, and more.

Price and Availability

The iQOO 9T is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 54,999 for the 12GB+256GB model. It is now available to buy via the company’s website. It will be available via Amazon from August 4.

Interested buyers can get a discount of Rs 4,000 on the use of ICICI Bank cards, up to Rs 7,000 off on exchange, and a no-cost EMI option. Plus, the iQOO 9T comes with 2 years of warranty and 6 months of accidental and liquid damage protection.