OnePlus 10 Pro Fast Charging Capabilities Leaked

The OnePlus 10 series has leaked several times in the past and it seems like it will continue to form a long rumor thread until it’s officially launched early next year. The latest leak to join the list details the phone’s fast charging capabilities and you might feel excited when you hear what’s in store. Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus 10 Pro’s charging capabilities.

New OnePlus 10 Pro Leak Surfaces

Popular leakster Digital Chat Station, via a recent Weibo post, revealed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with support for 80W fast charging. While it is less than the previously rumored 125W fast charging capability, it certainly is faster than the 65W Warp charging offered on its predecessor right now. The phone is also expected to support 50W wireless fast charging. However, it remains to be seen if the phone is launched in India with this capability, considering the OnePlus 9 phones didn’t.

The leakster has also shone a light on other OnePlus 10 Pro specs as well, which are similar to what we have heard in the past. It has been revealed that the smartphone will come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with a punch-hole screen and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is already confirmed to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

It is said to feature triple rear cameras, including a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with support for 3x zoom. The front camera could stand at 32MP, which will be a first for a OnePlus flagship. To recall, the OnePlus Nord came with one along with a secondary camera. Additionally, the phone is expected to run a unified OxygenOS + ColorOS 12 software skin based on Android 12, as announced previously.

As for the design, the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come with a totally different design and feature a big square-shaped camera hump and get a Hasselblad branding, much like its predecessor. It is likely to launch alongside the OnePlus 10, which could have a spec sheet similar to it.

While details aren’t concrete, the OnePlus 10 series is expected to launch sometime in January or February, possibly at the company’s CES 2022 event. There are chances that it might launch in January in China first and makes its way to global markets in March or April. Whatever the case is, we will let you once OnePlus reveals some details. Therefore, stay tuned.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks x ZoutonUS