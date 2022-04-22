OnePlus 10 Leaked Specs Sheet Suggests the Phone Will Launch After All

While OnePlus finally launched the OnePlus 10 Pro in India and globally, it skipped on the vanilla model this year for reasons unknown. However, it seems like the phone’s launch will finally happen soon as its rumors have again started pouring in. And this time, it’s a look at the full specs sheet of the OnePlus 10. Here are the details.

OnePlus 10 Specs Leaked Fully

As per reliable tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with Digit, the OnePlus 10 will continue the OnePlus-Hasselblad partnership, much like the 10 Pro and last year’s OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro. So… Today, I can confirm that the vanilla #OnePlus10 is definitely coming and guess what… I have its complete specs sheet to share with you…😏 #FutureSquad



This exclusive comes on behalf of @digitindia -> https://t.co/AdZHiDO9EC pic.twitter.com/SKTFRsrvV1— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 21, 2022

As for the camera configuration, a 50MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera as part of the package. A 32MP selfie sensor similar to the 10 Pro is also expected onboard.

The OnePlus 10 is also expected to support 150W fast charging, much like the OnePlus 10R, which is scheduled to launch in India next week. To recall, the OnePlus 10 Pro came with support for 80W fast charging. It is said to be backed by a 4,800mAh battery.

Another change that the standard variant will feature will be two chipset variants: one with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and another one with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000. The Dimensity 9000 bit is something we heard a while ago, so there are chances it may turn out to be true. While you’re here, check our Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset comparison on YouTube:

It is also suggested that the OnePlus 10 will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and even the LTPO tech. Other details include up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, Android 12-based OxygenOS 12, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more. There are chances it might not include an alert slider, which will be a first for a high-end OnePlus phone.

Coming to the design, there’s no information on that front as of now. But a past rumor hints at a OnePlus 9 Pro-like design with big camera housings, something also akin to the Realme GT 2 Pro.

That said, these aren’t the confirmed details and we will have to wait for the company to reveal something for a better idea. The OnePlus 10 is expected to launch in the second half of 2022. Hence, we can expect more details to come our way before there’s an official launch. We will keep you posted on all the updates we get. So, stay tuned and let us know your thoughts about the OnePlus 10 leaked specs in the comments below!

Featured Image: Representation of OnePlus 9 Pro