Microsoft has started rolling out a new beta build for the Office app on Android. The new Insider build bears the version 16.0.13127.20012 and comes with a few feature additions.

With the latest build, you can use Office’s text annotation feature to add text, fill out forms, or add initials on PDF files. This way, you will not have to rely on other PDF editors and can get things done right from Office.

If you regularly use the Office app for reading PDF files, you will be glad to know that the app will now remember the last page you opened. You can pick up right where you left off without having to scroll again.

Microsoft is also offering multiple ways to easily convert PDF files to Word documents. Below are the methods, as mentioned by the company on its blog post:

Go to the Actions tab and tap PDF to Word.

Select any PDF file’s triple dot (…) next to it from the Home tab’s most recently used items.

Open any PDF, go to more options, and select PDF to Word.

Alongside this, the Redmond giant has added the ability to let users issue voice commands on Word for typing. You can use it to undo, delete, format text, and start lists. You can get started with the feature by opening a new Word document on Microsoft Office mobile and tapping the microphone icon present to the bottom right corner.

The dictation interface will now open up. Tap on the microphone icon that appears now to start using voice dictation. Microsoft mentions that you can insert punctuations by using the punctuation toolbar or by saying them. You can delete the content by touching the words and saying ‘Delete that’.

Although a clear timeline isn’t available right now, we could expect Microsoft to add these features to the stable version of Office Mobile on Android over the coming weeks.