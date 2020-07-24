Nvidia’s cloud gaming service – GeForce Now has added 9 new games to its library. Although the service lost access to the collection of popular publishers including Activision Blizzard, the company has been adding new titles each week.

The list contains newly-released titles like Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break and Rogue Company. Notably, adventure video game ‘Tacoma’ by Fullbright is available for free on Epic Game Store until the 30th of July. The nine titles for this week are as follows:

Steam: Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE Supreme Commander 2 The Wind Road

Epic Game Store: Rogue Company Tacoma FTL: Faster Than Light Steep (Uplay too) Subnautica: Below Zero



The company has also added support for Nvidia Highlights on Dota 2. This way, users will be able to easily record highlight events in the game. “Members can now automatically capture the epic wins, mid-lane saves, and more gameplay moments while playing Valve’s legendary free-to-play MOBA, thanks to our smart pattern and image recognition technology running in the cloud,” says the company.

The games that support Nvidia Highlights on GeForce Now are Apex Legends, ATOM RPG, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Crossout, Destiny 2, Dota 2, Dirty Bomb, Dying Light: Bad Blood, ELEX, Fortnite, GRIP: Combat Racing, HITMAN 2, Insurgency Sandstorm, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, League of Legends, Metro: Exodus, My Time At Portia, Paladins, Phantom Doctrine, Project Winter, Rocket League, Tekken 7, War Thunder, and Will to Live Online.

It is worth noting that Nvidia GeForce Now is not available in India right now. However, if you have a fast internet connection and are feeling adventurous, you could try the service out with a decent VPN.