Nothing CEO Carl Pei Confirms Nothing Phone (3)’s Release Window

Nothing has had a pretty great first quarter so far, thanks to the Phone (3a) series, which brought improvements across the board. However, it has been a bit too long since the company released a proper flagship smartphone. Its last flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2), was released in July 2023, almost two years ago. Well, it looks like the wait will soon be over as Nothing CEO Carl Pei has finally confirmed when the Nothing Phone (3) is launching.

Earlier today, Carl hosted an AMA session on X (formerly Twitter), in which one of the questions was regarding the Nothing Phone (3)‘s release timeline. Carl replied with “Q3,” confirming that users can expect the handset to launch in the months of July, August, or September. Popular tipster Yogesh Brar says the release date could be July 25, 2025.

Q3 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) April 18, 2025

Previous leaks and rumors, too, suggested that the Nothing Phone (3) launch is slated for the end of July. As of now, we don’t have details about the phone’s specifications, or more importantly, the design. However, we do know from a leaked email, sent by Pei to his employees, that Phone (3) will introduce “breakthrough innovations in user interface.”

Image Credit: Evleaks

Like the Nothing Phone (3a) series (review) betting big on the Essential Space, the email suggests the Phone (3) will also leverage AI to enhance user experience. Since it’s expected to be a high-end smartphone, we can expect flagship-everything, from the SoC to the Cameras. We just hope Nothing doesn’t put the Essential Space behind a paywall on the Phone (3) because that would be a bummer.

What are your expectations from the Nothing Phone (3)’s release? What aspects of the handset are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below.