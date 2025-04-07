Nothing Has Secretly Added a Monthly Limit to Essential Space Feature

When Nothing introduced their new Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro devices, they went head over heels to talk about the newly added Essential Key feature on these devices. It works with the new Essential Space app, which lets you capture screenshots and create tasks or reminders. However, it seems like there is a Nothing has added a secret limit to how much you can use Essential Space.

One user on Reddit shared a post where they received a message, “You reached your monthly processing limit,” on the Essential Space app. He mentioned that he uses the feature as intended for things like tracking expenses, content ideas, and setting reminders.

One user commented, “Never expected this. That’s the USP of the product. When they have a cap on the USP, then there’s no point in advertising as a unique feature”.

Image Credit: u/AlphaDaemon1999 via Reddit

What’s confusing is that this problem never showed up before the launch, as we were reviewing the devices. We took more than 300 screenshots, and there was no sign of such limitation. This leads me to believe this was added later on with an update. It also falls in line with our earlier report, where we discussed that Essential Space might get locked behind a subscription.

I understand AI features stack additional charges that are not easy to bear for a young brand like Nothing. Now, since it is a lone incident, we have to take it with a grain of salt. Nonetheless, this is a deceptive practice on the company’s part, especially since it is one of the highlights of their Phone (3a) devices.

Essential Space is already pretty complex to use, as I discussed in my review of the feature. And this change will further deter people from using this new feature. What are your thoughts on this? Do you think Nothing should roll back this limitation or come clean about it? Let us know in the comments below.