Nothing Phone (2a) Launch Date Announced Officially

Nothing has been teasing the Phone (2a) launch for quite some time now. Lots of renders and leaks later, we now have an official launch date for the Nothing Phone (2a), and unlike some of the previous rumors suggested, the phone will launch on March 5, at 11:30 AM IST, i.e., 21 days from today.

The company posted via X (formerly Twitter) and has updated its official website with the Phone (2a)’s launch date. Prior leaks suggested February 27 as the launch date at the Mobile World Congress but the launch was probably delayed. The “Fresh Eyes” probably means that the phone will have a horizontal camera setup like some of the leaked images suggested. Fresh. Eyes.



The official Phone (2a) launch event is happening on 5 March 2024, 11:30 GMT. pic.twitter.com/eE6hPjXOeB— Nothing (@nothing) February 13, 2024

For those unaware, the Phone (2a) is rumored to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, a 4500 mah battery with 33W charging, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, and dual rear cameras.

Besides, the phone could come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage and in two color variants – White and Black. Other specifications include a 32MP front camera, Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port at the bottom.

Nothing Phone (2a) will sit between the Phone (1) and (2), meaning it will be better than the Phone (1) but not good enough to beat Phone (2). Hence, the Phone (2a) is expected to be priced at $400 or Rs 24,999.

What are your thoughts about the Phone (2a)? Will it turn out to be one of the best mid-range devices we’ll see in the first half of 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.