Rumored Nothing Phone 2a Design and Chipset Leaked

Carl Pei’s Nothing is expected to introduce a new affordable ‘a‘ smartphone, allegedly called the Phone 2a soon. While there’s nothing official yet, there have been rumors around the phone and the latest one has leaked its design and details on its chipset.

Android app maker Dylan Roussel took to X (formerly Twitter) to give us a glimpse of the Phone 2a design. While there’s no proper clarity, the back panel is seen with a different design as compared to the Phone (1) and the Phone (2). It is seen sporting a large circular camera island with two horizontally-placed cameras. Meet the Nothing Phone (2a)!



Model: A142.

Codenames: Pacman / Aero(dactyl?).



Nothing's next phone comes with a Mediatek SoC for the first time. The Mediatek Dimensity 7200. It has 3 Glyph parts, and a brand new design.



Launch event at MWC? pic.twitter.com/UTwk2bUjjA— Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) December 15, 2023

The existing Nothing smartphones feature vertically aligned rear cameras. The new camera bump is surrounded by small LED strips, which means the Nothing Phone 2a will retain the signature Glyph Interface. It remains to be seen if this happens for the entire rear panel or just around the cameras.

Beebom’s Take

While it would be refreshing to see a new design from Nothing, the leaked design more or less shows a hint of what looks like the current OnePlus and Vivo phones. The Nothing phones managed to stand out with their unique design and I am not sure if this will continue with the new Nothing smartphone, which could also be the start of a new lineup. Do share your thoughts on the Phone 2a’s leaked design in the comments below.

As for the specs, it is also suggested that the Phone 2a could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and have the model number “A142.” The codenames are Pacman/Aero(dactyl?). Other than this, not much is known about the upcoming rumored Nothing Phone 2a. It is most likely expected at MWC 2024, scheduled to start on February 26. One thing to note is that Nothing hasn’t revealed anything as of now, so, it would be best to wait for something official. We will let you know once we have more details with us, so stick around for further updates.