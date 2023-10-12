Nothing Phone (2) Starts Getting Android 14-Based Nothing OS 2.5 Beta

Nothing was pretty prompt when it came to updating the Phone (1) with Android 13 and it seems like it is on the same route for the Phone (2) as the company has started rolling out the Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 open beta update. Have a look at the details.

Nothing OS 2.5 Based on Android Beta Rolls Out!

The Nothing OS 2.5 update is said to be a pretty major update since the Nothing OS 2.0, which was introduced back in July. The update brings a new screenshot editor and menu for easy editing and immediate deletion. You will also get a new widget library UI. There will also be a new photo widget so that you can view photos both in lock and home screens.

The new Nothing OS update brings a new wallpaper selector with new solid color wallpapers and a glass filter for a different look. The joint home and lock screen customization page has been revamped, allowing easy accessibility to options. Plus, there’s the ability to hide app icons in the Home Screen and app drawer. You will be able to swipe right to unhide them.

There’s a new three-finger swipe gesture for screenshots and a new back gesture design keeping in mind Nothing’s design language. Double-pressing the power button can be customized to access a chosen feature. As for the Android 14 features, Nothing OS 2.5 includes a new monochrome color theme, updated quick settings, and new Lock Screen shortcut options. You can also set different volume levels for ringtone and notification sounds and access regional settings too.

The Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 open beta 1 can be downloaded at Settings -> System -> System Update if you are part of the beta program. If not, you can join from over here. One thing to note is that this is a beta update. Hence, can be buggy and isn’t the final product.

It remains to be seen when the Phone (1) gets the Nothing OS 2.5 beta and when we can expect the stable version. We will keep you posted. Meanwhile, do let us know if you download the Nothing OS 2.5 beta update in the comments section and share your experience too!