Nothing Reveals the Phone (2) Design and Something Has Changed!

As one can expect, the Nothing Phone (2) has attracted a lot of attention ahead of its launch, thanks to the numerous teasers and leaks coming our way. And to keep up with this tone, Nothing has now given a look at its design, showcasing nothing major but a slight change. Check it out below.

Nothing Phone (2) Design Teased

Nothing, as usual, took to Twitter to reveal the front and back of the Phone (2). While this doesn’t throw light on a significant design shift (Carl Pei will retain the head-turner semi-transparent design), you will find something different.

The back is where something noticeable lies; curved edges instead of the currently-trending flat ones. For those who are aversed to the idea of a flat-edge design, this could be a sigh of relief! The polarizing yet attractive Glyph Interface remains. The teaser image confirms an aluminum frame, which will be 100% recyclable. A past leak has hinted at smaller LED lights instead of a continuous strip as another change we might get to see. While one would have liked a design change, it seems like Nothing wants to continue banking on being different, which doesn’t feel wrong! Ahead of the curve.



See you on 11 July for the official launch of Phone (2). pic.twitter.com/JxjhW0ExT9— Nothing (@nothing) June 29, 2023

And the display will now have a center-placed punch-hole, which was placed in the top left corner in the case of the Phone (1). It will span 6.7 inches and will most likely be an AMOLED one with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

We also get a peak at the Nothing OS 2.0 UI, which will be focused on customizations and ease of usage. We shall get proper details on this at the time of launch. As for the specs, the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and have a bigger 4,700mAh battery with fast and wireless charging support. There could be 50MP rear cameras with some improvements and possible support for satellite communications.

The price part is still under wraps but a rumor hints at a significant increase in price, which might raise eyebrows. We will get proper details on the Nothing Phone (2) on July 11, so make sure to tune in. Also, it is now up for pre-order in India and if you are sure about it, head over to Flipkart to do the deed!