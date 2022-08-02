Will There Be a Nothing Phone (1) Lite Coming Soon?

Nothing finally launched its much-hyped, much controversial phone (1) last month. And now, we are hearing information on another Nothing smartphone, which may be called the Nothing phone (1) Lite. However, is this a likable situation? Let us find out.

Nothing phone (1) Lite Now Rumored!

A recent report by The Mobile Indian suggests that Nothing will launch a phone (1) Lite, which as the name suggests, will be a toned-down variant of the phone (1). The differences will be two. For one, the phone is expected to sport a plain glass back without the LEDs and the Glyph Interface. Secondly, it won’t support wireless charging. This might prove to be a drastic move for the design is what sets the phone (1) apart from the competition.

The internals, as per the report, is expected to be the same. Hence, the rumored Nothing phone (1) Lite is said to have the same 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, and dual 50MP rear cameras.

However, it is speculated to come with a bigger 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and a 42W adaptor. The phone is also expected to be slightly inexpensive (owing to the compromises) and could have a starting price of Rs 24,999 and may launch during the festive season in India.

If you are already too excited about Nothing’s second phone, you should know that this may remain a rumor. The report also reveals that the Carl Pei-led company has denied this information and nothing of this sort will happen. Since Nothing has usually taken the responsibility of “leaking” information about its products, it’s unlikely that it will lie about an upcoming phone. Or maybe, it currently wants to conceal information on its future products to keep the phone (1) hype alive.

Whatever the case is, we can assume that another Nothing phone won’t launch anytime soon and whenever this will happen, we are sure Nothing will spill the beans on its own! And we hope it comes with refinements too. We will let you know about such details as and when they come. So, stay tuned. Also, would you like a cheaper Nothing phone (1) without the LEDs? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured Image: Representation of Nothing phone (1)