Nothing Phone (1) Will Also Get Nothing OS 2.0 and That Too Soon!

Nothing, just yesterday, announced that the Phone (2) will launch on July 11. It will come with a high-end chipset, the same Nothing-proprietary transparent design, and the next-gen Nothing OS 2.0. And ahead of the launch, the company has now confirmed that the new version of its OS won’t be limited to its new smartphone. Check out the details below.

Nothing OS 2.0 Will Reach the Phone (1)

Carl Pei, in his latest tweet, has confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will get the flavor of Nothing OS 2.0 by the end of August. This is good news for the Phone (1) owners as they won’t have to wait for long to experience the updated Nothing OS, especially when it officially launches in July. Software support is very important to us. Nothing OS 2.0 will be coming to Phone (1) users by the end of August.— Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 13, 2023

There’s no word on whether or not Nothing will release a beta update first, followed by a stable version. As for what to expect, Nothing hasn’t really spoken about what the Nothing OS 2.0 update will bring about.

Although, in a recent interview with Forbes, it did give a few hints. It is suggested that Nothing OS 2.0 will focus on minimalism and dot matrix typography. We can expect a redesigned home screen and more personalization options for an easy-to-use experience. Proper details are still expected to be unveiled during the July 11 event, so, it would be best to stay tuned until then.

As for the Nothing Phone (2), it will move away from the image of a mid-range phone and will carry the high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Although, the price will be accessible. The phone has a reduced carbon footprint as compared to its predecessor and will have a bigger 6.7-inch display and a 4,700mAh battery.

You can expect 50MP triple rear cameras, wireless charging, fast charging support, and so much more. Since the event is a few days away, it would be best for us to wait. We will keep you informed, so, stay tuned.