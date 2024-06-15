Nothing OS 3.0 Teased by Carl Pei with New Lock Screen Customizations

With the stable release of Android 15 just around the corner and manufacturers working on the next iterations of their UIs, we’re in for an exciting ride in Q4 of 2024. One of the UIs to watch out for is Nothing OS 3.0, and we finally have our first look at the same and what could be one of the biggest features of the upcoming update. Nothing OS 3.0 will have new lock screen customization and here’s everything you need to know.

Nothing’s founder Carl Pei on X revealed one of the upcoming features in the Nothing OS 3.0. It looks like the update will bring cleaner, in-depth, and more lock screen styles and customizations. Sorry in advance to the team for this leak… but I'm too excited! pic.twitter.com/PjUrywmHVd— Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 15, 2024

From what we could make from the slides, the first one showcases a revamped widgets selection method for the lock screen. You have what looks like a widget tray with a list of widgets to choose from. You will also have the ability to switch on and off a clock face. It also confirms that the OS will be able to choose between different clock faces.

The next slide confirms that Nothing OS 3.0 will let users shrink the clock face to make space for notifications. The clock face will be center-aligned and not on the left. Some clock faces are extremely reminiscent of one of Apple’s lock screen clock customizations.

The final slide might suggest that the widgets could get nicer animations, be more interactive, and look more lively. Nothing’s calling it Interactive Dot Animations.

If the stable Android 15 update schedule is anything to go by, we believe Nothing OS 3.0 could start rolling out in October or November this year.

What are some of the features you’d like to see in Nothing OS 3.0? Let us know in the comments.