Nothing Teases CMF Phone 1, Buds 2, and Watch Pro 2 with Physical Dials

Nothing and CMF continue teasing glimpses of their upcoming budget products, and here’s another one. CMF by Nothing has teased the Phone 1 alongside more upcoming devices yet again. Here’s what you need to know about them.

The CMF by Nothing account shared a short 15-second video titled “Reinventing the wheel” on X (formerly Twitter). The video contains three products, reportedly the CMF Phone 1, CMF Buds 2, and CMF Watch Pro 2. Reinventing the wheel. pic.twitter.com/sReOSubTKB— CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 11, 2024

The first few seconds show us what could be a lanyard dial on the CMF Phone 1 which Nothing teased a few days ago. If you look closely, there are visible hooks under the slim circular dial that probably tuck in and hold the lanyard. Surprisingly, it doesn’t look like the rotating dial will sit flush with the back panel, as the earlier leak suggested. Sadly, there’s still no info about the screw on the left side of the device or what it does.

The second product could be the CMF Buds 2 with what we assume is a lanyard dial like its predecessor. Lastly, the third product could be the CMF Watch Pro 2. While we don’t know what’s going on with it in the video, judging by what we saw, the Watch Pro 2 could have a replaceable dial to customize the watch.

While there aren’t any details about Buds 2 and Watch Pro 2 in the wild, we know that the CMF Phone 1 could feature MediaTek Dimensity 7200, dual cameras, and 5000 mAh battery with 33W charging. The screen is a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel, similar to the Nothing Phone (2a).

The CMF Phone 1 will be India-exclusive, and we expect it to cost under Rs 20,000. What do you think about the Phone 1 that CMF teased? Do you think the physical dial will be for something other than holding a lanyard cable? Let us know in the comments.