Nothing’s New Earbuds with Open-Ear Design to Launch Next Week

Ear Open is expected to be Nothing’s upcoming wireless earbuds, and are expected to be different from traditional wireless earbuds. Nothing teased them a few days ago, revealing a few design-related elements but didn’t confirm when they are launching. That changes today as the firm has finally confirmed the launch date of the earbuds, alongside a key element of Ear Open’s design. Here’s what you need to know.

Nothing posted on X (formerly Twitter) a sneak peek of the Ear Open while confirming its launch date in the Tweet. The Ear One will launch on the September 24 in an event where many speculate the firm will also reveal its upcoming Nothing OS 3.0. Out in the open. A new arrival is landing on 24.09.2024 pic.twitter.com/6daPuiamXK— Nothing (@nothing) September 17, 2024

The teaser contains, elements that look like ear hooks, similar to what you can find in wireless workout earbuds. The purpose of the hooks is to offer a snug fit so that the buds don’t keep falling off during intensive workouts and training.

A few days ago, X user @e_kayganaci posted what looks like an actual Ear Open image straight from Nothing’s promotional material, but is a well-made render. The initial design teaser too revealed that the buds may look wildly different from regular earbuds. While you may think they use Bone Conduction tech, that’s probably not the case. Here is my concept for what's coming next from@nothing



Nothing Ear Open



A new category with more flexibility, spatial awareness, and comfort.



What do you think it will look like? https://t.co/vAeSwM4gxC pic.twitter.com/SpCuiXzqP6— Emre (@e_kayganaci) September 6, 2024

It’s clear that Nothing’s targeting a niche audience here, and that probably includes people who work out frequently, go running, or need a pair of earphones that don’t cut off the outside world completely.

What are your thoughts on the Nothing Ear Open earbuds? What features would you like Nothing to add to the same? Let us know in the comments.