All New Nothing OS 3.0 Features Detailed in Latest Leak

Nothing OS 3.0 is one of the most anticipated Android UI updates. It’s expected to bring noteworthy features and improvements to the Nothing Phones. A few days ago, Nothing started recruiting Beta testers to test the upcoming update, and it looks like the update’s changelog has leaked, revealing all the new features.

Nothing OS 3.0 Beta Changelog

We’ll summarize the changelog for readers in simple words. These screenshots come courtesy of Reddit user Dull_Bathroom_9217 and Smartprix. We’ve already covered most of these features in our Nothing OS 3.0 roundup.

New Quick Settings panel

New Lock Screen clock design and customizations.

Option to reset the home screen to Nothing’s default style on the customization page

App Archiving

Partial screen recording

New and refreshed Settings page

New and improved setup wizard

Predictive back animations

Better camera portrait, low light performance, and interface improvements

Better fingerprint unlock design and responsive gesture navigation

Image Courtesy: Smartprix

The update seems to be packing the new Quick Settings menu, which has been in the works since Nothing OS 2.5’s release. Besides just the changelog, someone on Reddit posted how the new menu looks and works, and it’s looking great.

We also get our first official mention of the new lock screen clock customizations, followed by a new setup wizard. For starters, the UI will offer various clock styles to choose from and will have the ability to shrink further, leaving more space to add more widgets. It can auto-adjust, and Nothing’s calling it a Dynamic Clock.

Image Courtesy: Smartprix

Besides the above changes, there’s a new UI in the Settings app. The options in settings are now segmented and look way cleaner than before. It also has a shade at the top of the screen whenever you go into an option, which looks good. Speaking of which, there’s also a new charging assistant feature that tells you if your phone is not charging at an optimal speed.

Image Courtesy: Smartprix

Also, we’ve got some Android 15-specific support for app archiving, predictive back animations, and partial screen recording. The rest of the features seem to be pretty minor but significant improvements.

However, we wonder about the ETA of other features Carl Pei posted on X a few months ago. This includes the Nothing Community and Gallery apps and Private Space, an Android 15 feature, will make its way to Nothing OS.

This might not be the final Beta update of Nothing OS 3.0, but it’s also possible that the features we mentioned are being worked on and will be pushed eventually, a few months after the Nothing OS 3.0 stable update lands.

Right now, it looks like Nothing’s gearing up for an October release, and the new version is turning out to be quite the release! What are your thoughts on Nothing OS? Let us know in the comments below.