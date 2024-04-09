Nothing Ear Leak Reveals Playful New Yellow Color and Pricing

Nothing announced a few days ago that two new audio products will be revealed in the quarterly community update video on April 18. The company has changed the naming scheme of its audio lineup so the upcoming products. They will be called the Nothing Ear and Ear (a), not the Nothing Ear (3) and Nothing Ear (Stick2). New Nothing Ear leaks have emerged and here’s everything you need to know about them. Image Courtesy: Android Headlines

Images of the Nothing Ear and Ear (a) leaked by Android Headlines suggest the latter will be available in Yellow. Visually, the design of the Nothing Ear looks identical to the Ear (2) carrying the same transparent case and earbuds. The “NOTHING ear” engraving is visible in black and white variants.

The yellow variant suggests Nothing could partner with Playdate, a unique console made by Panic. Nothing previously posted a teaser with the new Frog mascot and text “Play Date”, and now we know why. Image Courtesy: Android Headlines

As for the pricing, rumors suggest that the Nothing Ear may cost €150 which is around $160, whereas the Nothing Ear (a) could cost €100 or roughly $110. Both the devices are rumored to feature an IP54 rating and Active Noise Cancellation. The Ear is rumored to last for 33 hours with the case, while the Ear (a) is rumored to last for 38 hours; both with ANC turned off. These are early rumors so we suggest you take them with a grain of salt.

What are your thoughts about the pricing of Ear and Ear (a)? Do you think it’s a tad bit expensive for a set of TWS earbuds? Let us know in the comments below.