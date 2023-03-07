Nothing Ear (2) Will Finally Arrive on March 22

It’s finally happening! After teasing the launch of a new audio product, Nothing has officially announced that it will launch the rumored Ear (2) TWS on March 22. This will succeed the 2021 Nothing Ear (1), the company’s first-ever product. Here’s what to expect from the Carl Pei-led company’s new offering.

Nothing Ear (2) Is Coming Soon

The Nothing Ear (2) will launch on March 22 as part of a global event scheduled for 8:30 pm IST (15:00 GMT). This will be an online event and will be live-streamed through Nothing.tech. When (1) becomes (2).

22 March, 15:00 GMT.



Get ready for Ear (2).https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 pic.twitter.com/9tM2OQuVqg— Nothing (@nothing) March 6, 2023

The Nothing Ear (2) will adopt the company’s signature design and therefore, you will get another pair of semi-transparent truly wireless earbuds. But the company hasn’t shown what the product will be like. It remains to be seen if the earbuds will resemble the Ear (1) or the Ear (stick).

We also don’t the know spec sheet details of the Ear (2). But, it is said to provide a personalized music experience and we can also expect Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), much like its predecessor. Some sound upgrades and longer battery life are also expected. As for the price, we expect it to be an affordable offering and come under Rs 10,000.

To recall, the Nothing Ear (1) offered ANC support, up to 34 hours of battery life, fast charging support, customizable EQ settings, and much more. Let’s see what the new Nothing TWS has in store for us. We will keep you posted on this, so stay tuned.

Meanwhile, Nothing is also planning to launch a speaker soon and already has the Nothing Phone (2) in the pipeline. It is confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 8 series chipset (possibly the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 as inadvertently revealed by a Qualcomm executive) and will arrive later this year.