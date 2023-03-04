Nothing Could Be Launching a Speaker and Here Is Its Possible Look!

Carl Pei-owned Nothing is a fairly new company but has arguably attracted a lot of attention since its inception. It has explored both the smartphone and TWS arenas and now rumor has it that a foray into the speaker arena is underway. And, we have the first possible look at the purported Nothing speaker. Check it out!

Nothing Speaker Design Leaked

Leakster Kuba Wojciechowski bas partnered with 91Mobiles to provide us with a picture of the Nothing Speaker, which by the way, isn’t its official name. The speaker is seen boasting Nothing’s signature transparent design aesthetics painted in white.

There is a transparent handle and two cutouts at the bottom part, presumably the sub-woofers, and two black ones that could be the tweeters. There’s another black cutout with the company’s logo but its purpose isn’t known. You get buttons on both the left and right sides; the left side possibly has the volume buttons and a red-colored button, while the right side features a protruding one (possibly the power on/off switch) and another one for Bluetooth pairing. Leak: here's your exclusive first look at the upcoming Nothing speaker. Check out my collab with @91mobiles! https://t.co/at2nEvpCy4 pic.twitter.com/gaEgrpcaoW— Kuba Wojciechowski :3 (@Za_Raczke) March 3, 2023

The speaker looks pretty interesting much like the current Nothing lineup of products and it would be super exciting to see how this pans out.

But, the technical aspects still remain behind the curtains. We are expecting information soon. Meanwhile, Nothing has also released a new teaser, which could be for the speaker or even the Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds. Earlier this was supposed to happen in December 2022 but it seems a 2023 launch is more likely. There are chances that both the speaker and the earbuds will launch at the same time and this could happen in the coming months, possibly in the summertime.

Additionally, the company recently confirmed that its next-gen smartphone, the Phone (2) will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 series chip and is expected in late 2023.

We will keep you posted when we get more details on this. So, stay tuned, and do share your thoughts on the Nothing Speaker’s design in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: 91Mobiles