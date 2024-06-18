CMF Phone (1) Release Date Confirmed; Arrives in July

After a whole lot of anticipation and teasing, the CMF Phone (1) by Nothing has received an official release date. The Nothing sub-brand has scheduled the CMF Phone (1) launch for July 8, which is next month. Word is that it will launch as a more affordable version of the budget-centric Nothing Phone 2a (review).

CMF being CMF, they sent us this mini capsule, which looks similar to the Nothing Ear (stick), and it contained the Phone (1)’s release date printed on a piece of paper with the brand’s orange-themed lettering.

In addition, CMF also packed a little something special for us in the capsule – the CMF Phone 1’s SIM ejector tool. The ejector tool also doubles as a mini screwdriver with a flathead, which is the real mystery here. Well, not for tech enthusiasts like us.

From the looks of it, this screwdriver will allow users to take apart the bolt at the smartphone’s back panel that the brand had teased not too long ago! The back panel comes off? A wonderful turn of events.



Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2 join Phone 1 in the new CMF by Nothing line-up.



Learn everything at our next Community Update on 8 July 2024, 10:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/we04dldkBa — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 18, 2024

We already have a bit of an idea about the phone’s design, thanks to the brand giving us sneak peeks all month. But, rumors and reports have also let us in on what to expect from the device in terms of specs and pricing when it finally lands.

The CMF Phone 1 is expected to sport a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED display. In terms of optics, there will most likely be a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP sensor at the helm. At the front, the device is expected to feature a 16MP selfie shooter.

Under the hood, the CMF Phone 1 will probably be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200. This is the same chipset that the Phone 2a has a ‘Pro’ variant of. As for the battery, a 5000mAh unit is expected to fuel the device alongside 33W fast charging support.

It will come with Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 right out of the box (obviously). We will likely get to see up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

While not much is known about the pricing, since it will be a toned-down version of the Phone 2a, it is expected to cost somewhere around Rs 20,000 in India. The phone is said to arrive in the Black, Blue, and Green color variants, with the Indian market getting a special Orange color as well.

What do you think about the upcoming CMF Phone 1? Do let us know in the comments down below!