CMF Phone 1 Confirmed: Bright Orange Phone with a Physical Dial

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF has released some great products so far, but we’ve long been told that the brand will someday venture into the world of smartphones, and sure enough, we’ve been getting lots of leaks about the upcoming CMF Phone. Well, the CMF brand on Twitter has tweeted an image of the phone, albeit a part of it, and it confirms that the phone will end up looking very different from the phones of today. Here’s the official CMF Phone 1 teaser.

Recently, the official Nothing handle on X tweeted an image of what we thought could be the CMF Phone (and still could be), but a CMF product being first tweeted and teased from Nothing’s account was strange. Fast-forward a couple of days, and we finally have our first (or second) look at the CMF Phone 1. Introducing CMF Phone 1. Wonderful by design.



Leveraging @nothing's innovation and meticulous attention to design, it serves as a wonderful entry point to our entire product ecosystem.



As others overlook this category, we're giving it our full attention.



Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/gaeRCjuTC9— CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 6, 2024

The CMF Phone 1 will come with what looks like a physical knob, and while it’s easy to confuse it as a volume knob, it’s supposedly a lanyard dial with a locking mechanism. The dial looks a lot like the one we saw on the CMF Buds but it didn’t have a lock in place. We wish it was a volume dial though, like on the recently-released CMF Neckband earphones. The bright orange color has become typical of CMF’s design language.

The curvature of the latest leak definitely matches that of the first image with the black colorway. Hence, it is possible that we’re looking at the same device but in different color variants. Image: Nothing and CMF

As for other specifications, rumors suggest the CMF Phone 1 will come with MediaTek Dimensity 7200. It will feature a 5,000 mAh battery capable of charging at 33W. It may feature dual cameras, a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, and might lack glyphs.

The CMF Phone 1 could be available for under Rs. 20,000 and will probably be India-exclusive. What are your thoughts on the CMF Phone 1 and its teasing so far? Let us know in the comments.