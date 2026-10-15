Home > News > Not Zelda, But GTA 6 and Modern Warfare 4 Are 2026’s Biggest Games: Activision CMO

Not Zelda, But GTA 6 and Modern Warfare 4 Are 2026’s Biggest Games: Activision CMO

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Jason and Lucia in the GTA 6 Lock and Load artwork (left), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 cover image with soldiers (right).
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Activision CMO Tyler Bahl says GTA 6 and Modern Warfare 4 are the "two biggest games of the year".
  • He doesn't consider The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake in the same category, adding, "No offense to Zelda."
  • Modern Warfare 4 launches on October 23, 2026, two weeks before the Zelda remake and four weeks before GTA 6.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

While developers are busy moving their games out of the way of GTA 6 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, Activision is taking a different approach. The Call of Duty publisher thinks GTA 6 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 are 2026’s biggest games, not the Zelda remake.

Speaking to The Game Business, Activision’s Chief Marketing Officer Tyler Bahl acknowledged the intense competition in releasing a game close to both GTA 6 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake. However, he’s incredibly optimistic, saying, “Well, no offense to Zelda, but [GTA and COD] are the two biggest games of the year.”

More people coming in to the dashboards, more people taking the dust off their Xbox or PlayStation and playing again, is going to be more eyeballs for us overall.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 official DMZ screenshot with Ghost.
Image Credit: Activision

It’s a pretty bold claim, since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 releases on October 23, 2026, two weeks before the Zelda remake arrives on November 5, and four weeks before GTA 6 debuts on November 19. However, Bahl says, “If more people are talking about games, if there’s more press around it, that’s going to be good for everybody, not just us.”

Modern Warfare 4 has one big advantage over GTA 6 and the Zelda Remake despite both being among the year’s biggest games: a PC launch. With GTA 6 not expected on PC until 2027, and Nintendo never porting games to PC, Activision could win over players on both platforms eager for a new blockbuster.

But Modern Warfare 4’s nearly 120GB install size, even without Warzone, could put some players off. That’s not to say the new Call of Duty won’t succeed, but whether it can hold its ground against GTA 6 and the Zelda remake remains to be seen.

That said, do you think GTA 6 and Call of Duty are the two biggest games of the year, ahead of the Zelda remake? Or is Activision too overconfident? Tell us in the comments section below.

Related Articles
Lucia’s Ankle Monitor in GTA 6: Story and Gameplay Impact Explained
Sanmay Chakrabarti Oct 15, 2026
GTA 6 Launch Trailer Reveals a Lot of Action and Romance
Ishan Adhikary Oct 15, 2026
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 System Requirements (Minimum and Recommended)
Ajith Kumar Sep 30, 2026
Call of Duty Warzone Will Let You Turn Off Irritating Operator Skins
Sagnik Adhikary Sep 24, 2026
#Tags
Call of DutyGrand Theft Auto 6
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recent News
    GTA 6 Launch Trailer Reveals a Lot of Action and Romance
    GTA 6 Launch Trailer Reveals a Lot of Action and Romance
    Portrait of Ishan Adhikary Ishan Adhikary
    GTA 6 is Officially Eligible for GOTY at The Game Awards 2026
    GTA 6 is Officially Eligible for GOTY at The Game Awards 2026
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Rockstar Wanted to Make GTA 6 and RDR 2 Together, Here's Why It Didn't
    Rockstar Wanted to Make GTA 6 and RDR 2 Together, Here's Why It Didn't
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    007 First Light's Switch 2 Port Arrives in March 2027 with an Exclusive GoldenEye Suit
    007 First Light's Switch 2 Port Arrives in March 2027 with an Exclusive GoldenEye Suit
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Xbox Reportedly Surveys Players on Console Exclusivity for Major First-Party Games
    Xbox Reportedly Surveys Players on Console Exclusivity for Major First-Party Games
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Epic Games Launches New ‘Vibe-Coded’ Launcher Built to Be Faster Than Steam
    Epic Games Launches New ‘Vibe-Coded’ Launcher Built to Be Faster Than Steam
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Marvel Rivals October 15 Patch Notes: All Hallows' Glow Event, Halloween Skins, and More
    Marvel Rivals October 15 Patch Notes: All Hallows' Glow Event, Halloween Skins, and More
    Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar