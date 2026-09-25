Home > News > Call of Duty Devs Go Full Black Ops to Take Down a Cronus Distributor

Call of Duty Devs Go Full Black Ops to Take Down a Cronus Distributor

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Call of Duty devs as Ghost shooting Cronus as a zombie in Modern Warfare 2.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Call of Duty devs revealed that they busted Cronus' North American distributor last year with a legal notice in a secret "Black Ops" operation.
  • The devs released real footage of the encounter on X, showcasing Team RICOCHET handing the distributor a cease-and-desist.
  • The COD devs have already issued more than 70,000 new hardware bans and 5,000 account bans for using tools like Cronus Zen and XIM Matrix.
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Call of Duty devs are hunting down hackers and cheaters ahead of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s October 23, 2026 launch, even taking a “Black Ops”-style trip to track down a major Cronus distributor last year.

According to the official Call of Duty account on X, the COD devs busted Cronus’ North American distributor to a hotel in Southeast Asia in 2025, and it’s as “Call of Duty” as it gets. But the weapon here is a cease-and-desist notice, not an assault rifle or a pocket knife.

The dev team has dropped the real footage in the latest Call of Duty X post, turning the Cronus distributor into an unexpected COD cutscene as the dramatic black-and-white video shows the team serving him a legal notice. This footage looks straight out of a Call of Duty “Black Ops” mission, except Team RICOCHET is hunting a Cronus distributor instead of terrorists.

  • COD devs announcing the authenticity of the Cronus distributor "Black Ops" sting operation.
    Image Credit: X/CallofDuty
  • Team RICOCHET serving the legal notice to Cronus' North American distributor in official black-and-white footage with faces blurred.
    Image Credit: X/CallofDuty
  • Team RICOCHET serving the legal notice to Cronus' North American distributor in official black-and-white footage with faces blurred.
    Image Credit: X/CallofDuty
  • The cheater ecosystem in Call of Duty.
    Image Credit: Activision

Activision openly putting the Cronus distributor on blast suggests the company is taking its anti-cheat crackdown more seriously this time. In fact, the studio confirmed that it has already issued more than 70,000 hardware bans across the board, with 5,000 accounts banned for using tools like Cronus Zen and XIM Matrix.

The studio says that “We judge them [hackers] by what they do in a match, not by what they’re called or how they’re sold. And our enforcement doesn’t stop with the player using the device.” For those unaware, Cronus is a hardware adapter that lets Call of Duty players modify their controller inputs, use scripts, and gain unfair advantages in multiplayer.

Over the years, multiple hackers and cheaters have used Cronus Zen or CronusMax to cheat in Call of Duty games with wallhacks, aimbots, and all the knick-knacks and doodads. Some players even used them in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Beta, despite the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat being present.

But the Call of Duty devs are making sure that doesn’t happen in their upcoming game, busting Cronus’ North American distributor as a first step, but it certainly won’t be Team RICOCHET’s last.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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