GTA 6 Launch Trailer Reveals a Lot of Action and Romance

Rockstar Games has officially revealed the GTA 6 launch trailer, featuring a new track titled “Flower in a Hurricane.” The song brings together Justice, Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, adding another major musical reveal to the game’s final marketing push.

The launch trailer is now featured on the official Grand Theft Auto VI website, where its banner and large promotional poster announce the release. It is captured entirely in the base PS5. Check out the official GTA 6 launch trailer here:

GTA 6 Final Trailer Reveals a Shower Cinematic of Jason and Lucia

If we take a glance, the final trailer before GTA 6 comes out doesn’t reveal much. However, it gives the exact hype the game needs for its finale marketing. Just like Rockstar Games always does, there are certain new elements still added to the trailer. And of course, as a fan, that makes you want to break it down.

The most significant frame from the GTA 6 launch trailer is the official in-game look of Lucia’s ankle monitor. We know from the interviews that this monitor will play a key role in the game’s story. We have also seen it before in one of the Grand Theft Auto VI artworks.

The trailer also teases some of Jason’s past and their dynamics with the GTA 6 characters. The exciting part of all the cutscenes is how we can’t predict what is about to unfold in Leonida.

Moreover, we see characters in swamp, on a plane, and car chase scenes. These sequences look straight out of the gameplay of quests. We also see a steamy shower scene with Jason and Lucia revealing some key details through dialogue in the background audio.

With GTA 6 scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, the new trailer gives fans another look at Rockstar’s highly anticipated return to Vice City. Did you check the trailer out yet? Tell us your favorite part from it in the comments.