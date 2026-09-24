Call of Duty Warzone Will Let You Turn Off Irritating Operator Skins

Activision has confirmed two highly requested features for Call of Duty: Warzone, starting with the game’s Season 1 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. This includes an Operator skins toggle and the return of the Carry Forward feature, so that your progress doesn’t reset when you dive into the new Call of Duty chapter.

While the studio hasn’t confirmed dates for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 4 Season 1, you can look forward to these long-awaited features from October 23, 2026, when the base game releases.

According to Activision’s official blog post, when you enable the Operator Toggle in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1, you’ll see a Modern Warfare 4 Operator substituting an Operator skin from any other COD title.

The Operator Toggle will appear in matches and the lobby, and will only apply to teammates, party members, and squadmates.

Image Credit: Activision

However, you will still see the Operator you’ve selected in COD: Modern Warfare 4. Let’s say you select the Hunter Killer Operator skin from the COD: Modern Warfare 4 pre-order bonus. You’ll still see that specific Operator. You can enable the Operator Toggle option through the in-game settings; otherwise, it will be off by default.

Meanwhile, Activision is also bringing back the Carry Forward features for Operators and Weapons from Modern Warfare II, Modern Warfare III, Black Ops 6, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, starting with Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 in Modern Warfare 4. This also includes all Skins, Camos, and Blueprints you’ve earned in previous COD titles.

You can access the older Weapons and their Blueprints through Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1’s Legacy tab in the loadout menu as part of the Carry Forward feature. However, Custom Loadouts won’t be available for these legacy Weapons.

Instead, you’ll get a five-attachment version of each legacy Weapon, and a Blueprint for a legacy Weapon with its existing Attachment setups. So, ultimately, you’re winning. You can also use 2XP Tokens from Warzone and BO7 as part of the Carry Forward feature in Modern Warfare 4.