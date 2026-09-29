Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Will Change XP Tokens for the Better

Infinity Ward is finally revamping the double XP tokens in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. The official Call of Duty X account announced that XP token timers will now count down based on in-game time rather than starting the moment they are activated.

In previous Call of Duty games, when players activated a double XP token, the countdown timer started immediately. This meant time spent in lobbies, changing weapon loadouts, waiting in queue, etc., would also be taken into account for the token’s duration. As a result, players were often left with only a short amount of in-game time to let the 2XP token do its work.

Now that’s finally changing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. It’s now official: double XP token countdowns won’t begin the moment you activate them in CoD MW4. Instead, the tokens will only count in-game time, i.e., time spent playing matches. So, if you have a one-hour double XP token, it will only count the 60 minutes you spend playing matches back-to-back.

Image Credit: Infinity Ward (via X/@CallofDuty)

Starting with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, players can level up much faster than in previous titles, as XP tokens now count in-game time. In addition, Infinity Ward has confirmed that all existing tokens earned in previous CoD games will carry over to Modern Warfare 4 and remain usable.

Last week, Infinity Ward announced that players can now turn off annoying skins in Warzone and CoD MW4. Before that, Infinity Ward introduced shader preload support and removed the restart prompt in Modern Warfare 4. As you can see, the developers are continuously adding the most-requested QOL features ahead of Modern Warfare 4’s release.

CoD fans are over the moon about the double XP token change. “That is a HUGE W !!! Thank you !!” one fan commented. On the same note, some CoD fans say this is how it should have worked from the start, and hope these improvements will carry over to other CoD titles.

Let us know your thoughts about the new XP token system in Modern Warfare 4 in the comments below.