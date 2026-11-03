Home > News > Warzone Season 1 Roadmap Brings New Maps and More to MW4

Warzone Season 1 Roadmap Brings New Maps and More to MW4

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Call of Duty Warzone Season 1 official cover image.
Image Credit: Activision
In Short
  • Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 debuts on all platforms on November 6, 2026, bringing new content to MW4.
  • The roadmap includes several updates, including two new maps: Hajin and Zodiac, new gameplay features, and more.
  • The update also adds three new modes, the Grind for Royalty progression system, new Elite Perks, and other content.
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Activision has officially announced the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 roadmap, which integrates the free-to-play experience with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, coming November 6, 2026. At the same time, Warzone debuts on Nintendo Switch 2 with new maps, Tactical Sprint changes, improved revives, and the return of Verdansk and Rebirth Island later in Season 1.

According to Call of Duty’s official blog, Warzone Season 1 introduces two new maps: Hajin for Battle Royale and Zodiac for Resurgence. Both feature dynamic weather and interactive environments, while Hajin also includes its own Gulag.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 roadmap with all new additions.
Image Credit: Activision

Warzone Season 1 gives all players access to Tactical Sprint without requiring a Perk, but slightly reduces its duration. Players can also drag downed teammates to cover while reviving them. Additionally, the new Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skin Toggle lets players choose which Operator skins they want to see in matches.

When it comes to the modes included in the Warzone Season 1 roadmap, players can expect the following on November 6:

  • Rally Point: A 20-player infinite Resurgence mode where players can explore, practice mechanics, complete challenges, and earn exclusive rewards without a circle.
  • Massive Resurgence: A 120-player Resurgence mode on the Hajin map where the respawn timer turns into gas circles late-match.
  • Loaded Resurgence: A 44-player fast-paced Resurgence mode on Zodiac and Rebirth Island where players drop with their custom loadouts.

Next, Activision is bringing Grind for Royalty progression, which creates personalized challenges based on each player’s stats and encourages them to beat their previous records every season. Players can earn two exclusive weapon camos per season, with Gold Excellence and Gold Mosaic available in Season 1.

Warzone Season 1 adds 18 Perks, including new Elite Perks, alongside the Zipline Launcher, Grabber Drone, Weapon Augments, Field Upgrades, Killstreaks, and Weapon Camos. The update also adds new content to Modern Warfare 4’s DMZ mode and other Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 multiplayer modes.

That said, what do you think of the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 roadmap? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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