Warzone Season 1 Roadmap Brings New Maps and More to MW4

Activision has officially announced the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 roadmap, which integrates the free-to-play experience with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, coming November 6, 2026. At the same time, Warzone debuts on Nintendo Switch 2 with new maps, Tactical Sprint changes, improved revives, and the return of Verdansk and Rebirth Island later in Season 1.

According to Call of Duty’s official blog, Warzone Season 1 introduces two new maps: Hajin for Battle Royale and Zodiac for Resurgence. Both feature dynamic weather and interactive environments, while Hajin also includes its own Gulag.

Image Credit: Activision

Warzone Season 1 gives all players access to Tactical Sprint without requiring a Perk, but slightly reduces its duration. Players can also drag downed teammates to cover while reviving them. Additionally, the new Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skin Toggle lets players choose which Operator skins they want to see in matches.

When it comes to the modes included in the Warzone Season 1 roadmap, players can expect the following on November 6:

Rally Point: A 20-player infinite Resurgence mode where players can explore, practice mechanics, complete challenges, and earn exclusive rewards without a circle.

A 20-player infinite Resurgence mode where players can explore, practice mechanics, complete challenges, and earn exclusive rewards without a circle. Massive Resurgence: A 120-player Resurgence mode on the Hajin map where the respawn timer turns into gas circles late-match.

A 120-player Resurgence mode on the Hajin map where the respawn timer turns into gas circles late-match. Loaded Resurgence: A 44-player fast-paced Resurgence mode on Zodiac and Rebirth Island where players drop with their custom loadouts.

Next, Activision is bringing Grind for Royalty progression, which creates personalized challenges based on each player’s stats and encourages them to beat their previous records every season. Players can earn two exclusive weapon camos per season, with Gold Excellence and Gold Mosaic available in Season 1.

Warzone Season 1 adds 18 Perks, including new Elite Perks, alongside the Zipline Launcher, Grabber Drone, Weapon Augments, Field Upgrades, Killstreaks, and Weapon Camos. The update also adds new content to Modern Warfare 4’s DMZ mode and other Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 multiplayer modes.

That said, what do you think of the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 roadmap? Tell us in the comments section below.