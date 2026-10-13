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Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 PS5 File Size Revealed, Making It COD’s Biggest Yet

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 official DMZ screenshot with Ghost.
Image Credit: Activision
In Short
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4's PS5 download size is 117 GB at launch, excluding Warzone.
  • The Warzone Pack alone weighs 42 GB, bringing the total size to around 150 GB.
  • The final size with all the DMZ Packs and shared Content Packs is yet to be revealed.
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Everyone expected Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 to exceed 100GB, and the latest PS5 listing puts its combined package size at around 117 GB. However, the figure excludes the Warzone Pack, which alone is 42 GB, and some DMZ Packs. So, the final download size for October 23, 2026, remains unknown and could potentially reach 150–200 GB, making it COD’s biggest launch yet.

PlayStation Game Size shared Modern Warfare 4’s PS5 download details on X, revealing how much storage each Content Pack will require. Since there’s always confusion about which Content Pack you should download, here’s the breakdown:

Modern Warfare 4 Content PackDownload Size
Call of Duty HQ28.702 GB
Warzone Pack42.033 GB
Modern Warfare 4: Campaign Pack42.171 GB
Modern Warfare 4: Multiplayer Pack20.770 GB
Modern Warfare 4: DMZ Pack 15.777 GB
Modern Warfare 4: DMZ Pack 2TBA
Modern Warfare 4: Shared Content Pack 119.602 GB
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 screenshot with Ghost, Price, and Valeria.
Image Credit: Activision

If you add up all the Content Packs, Modern Warfare 4’s download size stands at around 160 GB, including Warzone. Add DMZ Pack 2 and the update for all Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Content Packs, and you’re easily looking at a 200 GB size.

The campaign and Warzone take up nearly 100 gigs, and while Activision reduced the COD HQ size last year, it still takes up nearly 30 GB on your PS5. You can probably download the campaign and multiplayer separately through COD HQ to save space. However, thanks to Modern Warfare 4’s game modes, multiplayer maps, and shared Content Packs, the size will grow after launch.

For perspective, Black Ops 7 weighs in at nearly 360 GB on PS5 with just Multiplayer, Warzone, and Call of Duty HQ installed, so expect Modern Warfare 4 to take up just as much space. With a little over a month until GTA 6, Modern Warfare 4’s download size drives a hard bargain.

That said, what do you think about Modern Warfare 4’s download size on the PS5? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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