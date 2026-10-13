Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 PS5 File Size Revealed, Making It COD’s Biggest Yet

Everyone expected Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 to exceed 100GB, and the latest PS5 listing puts its combined package size at around 117 GB. However, the figure excludes the Warzone Pack, which alone is 42 GB, and some DMZ Packs. So, the final download size for October 23, 2026, remains unknown and could potentially reach 150–200 GB, making it COD’s biggest launch yet.

PlayStation Game Size shared Modern Warfare 4’s PS5 download details on X, revealing how much storage each Content Pack will require. Since there’s always confusion about which Content Pack you should download, here’s the breakdown:

Modern Warfare 4 Content Pack Download Size Call of Duty HQ 28.702 GB Warzone Pack 42.033 GB Modern Warfare 4: Campaign Pack 42.171 GB Modern Warfare 4: Multiplayer Pack 20.770 GB Modern Warfare 4: DMZ Pack 1 5.777 GB Modern Warfare 4: DMZ Pack 2 TBA Modern Warfare 4: Shared Content Pack 1 19.602 GB

Image Credit: Activision

If you add up all the Content Packs, Modern Warfare 4’s download size stands at around 160 GB, including Warzone. Add DMZ Pack 2 and the update for all Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Content Packs, and you’re easily looking at a 200 GB size.

The campaign and Warzone take up nearly 100 gigs, and while Activision reduced the COD HQ size last year, it still takes up nearly 30 GB on your PS5. You can probably download the campaign and multiplayer separately through COD HQ to save space. However, thanks to Modern Warfare 4’s game modes, multiplayer maps, and shared Content Packs, the size will grow after launch.

For perspective, Black Ops 7 weighs in at nearly 360 GB on PS5 with just Multiplayer, Warzone, and Call of Duty HQ installed, so expect Modern Warfare 4 to take up just as much space. With a little over a month until GTA 6, Modern Warfare 4’s download size drives a hard bargain.

That said, what do you think about Modern Warfare 4’s download size on the PS5? Tell us in the comments section below.