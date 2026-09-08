Home > News > COD Halloween Update Brings Doom Slayer to Black Ops 7 and Warzone, Out September 17

COD Halloween Update Brings Doom Slayer to Black Ops 7 and Warzone, Out September 17

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone's The Haunting update featured image, including the Doomguy.
Image Credit: Activision
In Short
  • COD: Black Ops 7 and Warzone’s Season 6 Halloween update, The Haunting, adds Doom Slayer as an unlockable Operator.
  • A new limited-time Doom-themed Event Pass will include the Doom Slayer Operator, the Doomguy skin, and other themed cosmetics.
  • The massive Halloween update launches September 17, 2026, alongside a new Doom-themed Tracer Pack.
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Doom Slayer is officially coming to Call of Duty Black Ops 7 (review) and Warzone as part of this year’s The Haunting update. The new trailer and dedicated COD blog post revealed juicy details about the annual Halloween-themed Season 6, launching on September 17, 2026.

According to the official COD blog post, this update will introduce a new limited-time Doom Event Pass, including the Doom Slayer Operator inspired by Doom: The Dark Ages, the original Doomguy skin, the Roc 20mm Special Weapon, and other Doom-inspired cosmetics like the Crucible Blade.

Doom Slayer in COD: Black Ops 7's new Halloween update.
Image Credit: Activision

Besides the Slayer, The Haunting in COD: Black Ops 7 and Warzone also adds The Warden as an unlockable Operator, alongside the return of Danny “Blackjack” Li and the VMP submachine gun from Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 in the COD: Black Ops 7 Season 6 Battle Pass.

A new Doom-themed COD Tracer Pack, titled the Doom Demonic Essence Pack, will include Operator skins inspired by the Doom Slayer’s greatest foes:

  • “Marauder” Jurado Operator Skin (Guild)
  • “Icon of Sin” Samuels Operator Skin (JSOC)
  • “Hellish Argent” M15 Mod 0 Assault Rifle (Tracers, Death FX)
  • “Putrid Essence” Dravec 45 SMG (Tracers, Death FX)
  • “Marauder’s Axe” Mace Melee Weapon Blueprint
  • “Futile” Finishing Move
  • “Prepared to Destroy” Emote
  • “Cacodemon” Weapon Charm
  • “Death Wave” Animated Emblem
  • “Hell Invasion” Animated Calling Card
  • “OG Icon” Sticker

Additionally, The Haunting will bring rethemed variations for existing COD: Black Ops 7 and Warzone maps like Bloodstead.

This content drop will also introduce a brand-new 6v6 map, titled Quantumn. The update is expected to be Black Ops 7’s final major one before Activision shifts its focus to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, launching on October 23, 2026.

That said, are you excited to rip and tear as The Slayer when The Haunting update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone arrives next week? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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