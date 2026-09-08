COD Halloween Update Brings Doom Slayer to Black Ops 7 and Warzone, Out September 17

- COD: Black Ops 7 and Warzone’s Season 6 Halloween update, The Haunting, adds Doom Slayer as an unlockable Operator.
- A new limited-time Doom-themed Event Pass will include the Doom Slayer Operator, the Doomguy skin, and other themed cosmetics.
- The massive Halloween update launches September 17, 2026, alongside a new Doom-themed Tracer Pack.
Doom Slayer is officially coming to Call of Duty Black Ops 7 (review) and Warzone as part of this year’s The Haunting update. The new trailer and dedicated COD blog post revealed juicy details about the annual Halloween-themed Season 6, launching on September 17, 2026.
According to the official COD blog post, this update will introduce a new limited-time Doom Event Pass, including the Doom Slayer Operator inspired by Doom: The Dark Ages, the original Doomguy skin, the Roc 20mm Special Weapon, and other Doom-inspired cosmetics like the Crucible Blade.
Besides the Slayer, The Haunting in COD: Black Ops 7 and Warzone also adds The Warden as an unlockable Operator, alongside the return of Danny “Blackjack” Li and the VMP submachine gun from Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 in the COD: Black Ops 7 Season 6 Battle Pass.
A new Doom-themed COD Tracer Pack, titled the Doom Demonic Essence Pack, will include Operator skins inspired by the Doom Slayer’s greatest foes:
- “Marauder” Jurado Operator Skin (Guild)
- “Icon of Sin” Samuels Operator Skin (JSOC)
- “Hellish Argent” M15 Mod 0 Assault Rifle (Tracers, Death FX)
- “Putrid Essence” Dravec 45 SMG (Tracers, Death FX)
- “Marauder’s Axe” Mace Melee Weapon Blueprint
- “Futile” Finishing Move
- “Prepared to Destroy” Emote
- “Cacodemon” Weapon Charm
- “Death Wave” Animated Emblem
- “Hell Invasion” Animated Calling Card
- “OG Icon” Sticker
Additionally, The Haunting will bring rethemed variations for existing COD: Black Ops 7 and Warzone maps like Bloodstead.
This content drop will also introduce a brand-new 6v6 map, titled Quantumn. The update is expected to be Black Ops 7’s final major one before Activision shifts its focus to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, launching on October 23, 2026.
That said, are you excited to rip and tear as The Slayer when The Haunting update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone arrives next week? Tell us in the comments section below.