Noise Luna Smart Ring Now Available in India; Price, Features, and More

Noise announced its first smart ring to rival boAt back in July and even opened its pre-order. Now, the wearable brand has finally made the Luna Ring available in India. Here’s a look at the price, features, and more details below.

Noise Luna Ring: Price and Availability

The Noise Luna Ring has a special price of Rs 14,999 (originally, Rs 21,999) and can now be bought via the company’s website. This is slightly more expensive than the boAt Smart Ring, which retails at Rs 8,999. To recall, it went on sale in August but is currently unavailable.

If you pre-ordered Noise’s offering, you can avail of a discount of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 off on the Noise i1 smart glasses. You will also get a complimentary sizing kit once the order is placed. The smart ring will be available in 7 sizes. It comes in Lunar Black, Midnight Black, and Stardust Silver colors. The Sunlit Gold and Rose Gold aren’t available as of now.

Specs and Features

The Noise Luna Ring has a titanium build with a diamond-like coating. It also comes with a lightweight form factor and has a hypoallergenic smooth inner shell. The ring can track over 70 metrics. There’s support for Infrared PPG, Skin Temperature, and a 3-axis accelerometer. It can also monitor the heart rate, SpO2, and body temperature.

Plus, you can track various activities, all of which can be tracked via the Luna Ring app. The product can track sleep, readiness, and activity scores and “provide valuable insights and recommendations to optimize rest patterns and overall health.” Its health-tracking capabilities have been certified by IIT-H and All Is Well (AIW).

The Luna Ring can go on for up to 6 days on a single charge and is water resistant up to 50m. It also supports Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE 5) technology.