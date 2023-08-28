boAt Smart Ring Now up for Grabs at Under Rs 10,000

boAt recently announced its first smart ring, although, details regarding its price and availability were under the wraps. Not anymore, as the wearable brand has finally revealed its price and the best part is that you can now buy it! Interested? Have a look at the details below.

boAt Smart Ring: Price and Availability

The boAt Smart Ring comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999 and can be bought via Amazon and the company’s website, starting today. It is available in 7, 9, and 11 ring size options.

While the price isn’t as low as the boAt (or any brand) smartwatches, it still is an exciting product, which fits in most of the smartwatch features in a ring format and can become a popular concept in the country. For those who don’t know, there have been brands like Oura and McLear but these are popular in the US and other regions. It would be interesting to see whether or not a smart ring is accepted in India!

Specs and Features

To recall, the boAt Smart Ring has a ceramic and metal build and boasts a lightweight design. It brings along health features (touted as the future of health monitoring) like a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, a period tracker, and a body temperature monitor.

There’s also Body Recovery tracking (to track the body’s recovery levels with the help of the heart rate variability analysis and activity records) and activity tracking for running, walking, and more. You can also set goals and keep an eye on them via the boAt Ring app. And don’t forget step, calorie, and distance tracking.

The ring also supports intuitive touch controls to change songs, click pictures, and even navigate apps. There’s support for Bluetooth 5.0. boAt’s Smart Ring is said to take about 1.5 hours for a full charge and can last up to 7 days on a single charge.

It also comes with emergency SOS, 5ATM water resistance, and more. Noise has also announced its smart ring but it is yet to be made available and we are yet to see how Noise prices its option! So, will you go for boAt’s first smart ring? Let us know in the comments below.