Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase Set for This Week

Image Courtesy: Nintendo
In Short
  • A Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase will take place on 21 February 2024 at 6 AM PT.
  • Viewers can watch the showcase on the official Nintendo America and Japanese YouTube channels.
  • In the direct event, several partner studios will showcase the games planned to launch on Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2024.

As both Xbox and PlayStation wrapped up the year’s first showcase a few weeks back, many wondered the absence of a Nintendo Direct Partner event. After all, with the Nintendo Switch 2 getting delayed by almost a year, this might mean more games for the hit handheld. However, Nintendo has now announced a Direct showcase, and it is closer than you would think.

Nintendo plans to host a Direct Partner Showcase on 21 February 2024 at 6:00 am PT for around 25 minutes. In this showcase, third-party developers and publishers will showcase upcoming games for Nintendo Switch. As per the official X Post, these games will launch in the first half of 2024.

It is worth mentioning that since this is a Partner Showcase, we might not see any substantial Nintendo first-party titles. However, we can expect prominent third-party titles to get Switch ports.

If we follow the track records of previous Nintendo Partner Showcases, we can expect some good launches. The Batman Trilogy was announced last year. Another thing to note here is that Nintendo generally hosts two streams for their Direct showcases.

One in English on their American YouTube and another in Japanese on their Japanese YouTube. Nintendo sometimes exclusively announces Japanese-developed games on the latter channel. So, we suggest keeping an eye on both.

Furthermore, with Xbox confirming that four first-party titles will go multi-platform, we can expect at least one of the games to get an announcement tomorrow. Multiple sources have confirmed that Hi-Fi Rush will launch on Nintendo Switch. As such, we might get an official announcement tomorrow. This seems like the perfect event to do that.

So, what are the games you guys are looking forward to? Is it anything specific that others should keep an eye out for? Let us know in the comments down below.

