PS6 and Xbox Project Helix Chips Reportedly Taped Out, Targeting 40 and 56 TFLOPS

KeplerL2, a prominent hardware leaker, claims that the PS6 will deliver 40 TFLOPS, while Xbox’s Project Helix will reach 56 TFLOPS. In the same discussion, the leaker also reportedly confirmed that chipsets for both next-gen consoles have been taped out.

KeplerL2 Shares Sony’s PS6 and Xbox’s Project Helix TFLOPS Figures

On the popular NeoGAF discussion forum, KeplerL2 commented on a post claiming that PlayStation 6 will deliver up to 80 TFLOPS and outperform the RTX 5080. The leaker stated that those numbers were incorrect and then reportedly revealed that the PS6 and Helix chips will deliver 40 and 56 TFLOPS, respectively.

When another user asked whether KeplerL2 knew anything about the status of the chips, the leaker reportedly claimed that both the PS6 and Helix chipsets have been taped out. For those who don’t know what “tape-out” means, it essentially means that the chip designs have been completed and will be sent for manufacturing next.

Image Credit: NeoGAF

Based on the TFLOPS figures for both next-gen consoles, Project Helix reportedly has 40% higher compute performance than Sony’s PS6. Although Project Helix has a clear advantage on paper, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the Xbox console will deliver 40% more performance than the PS6.

TFLOPS (Tera Floating Point Operations Per Second) is a measure of raw GPU compute performance. Therefore, it is only one of many factors that determine a console’s overall performance.

Earlier, Sony’s CEO revealed that the PS6 release date is still undecided due to ongoing global component shortages. However, if the chips have indeed been taped out as KeplerL2 claims, then it is speculated that the next-gen consoles could release in late 2027 rather than sometime in 2028.

Since there is already a PS5 Pro shortage due to GTA 6 and the Pro console’s resale prices soaring as high as $1600 right now, some console owners are worried about PS6’s price. “I have a feeling the price will also be more than double the retail price of the PS5,” one fan commented.

KeplerL2 previously reported that PS6’s bill of materials is $760, so it wouldn’t be surprising if PS6 launches with a $999 price tag or even higher. Xbox’s Project Helix is also expected to cost around the same amount at the moment.