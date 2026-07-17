Xbox Project Helix Plans to Keep Disc Drive Alive Amid PlayStation’s Push Toward Digital

The physical disc drive row has been intense on social media for weeks, ever since Sony decided to quit on gamers by stopping production. The news was not just a shock to us players but also stunned many of Sony’s partner game developers, as they hadn’t received any prior information about it either. Amid all this, a new leak has revealed that Xbox Project Helix will keep a disc drive.

Xbox Project Helix Will Reportedly Have a Disc Drive

Physical discs are an integral part of keeping game ownership alive, and seeing it go away is a massive blow to the gaming community. Gamers have already come together to oppose the decision by signing the “Don’t Kill the Disc” petition with over 120k signatures. This is why the new leak about Xbox Project Helix having a disc drive is a massive relief to all of us.

This is a clear indication that Xbox plans to walk on a different path compared to Sony’s next-generation console, PS6. After the poor sales of the Xbox Series X/S, Project Helix is the final crutch that will either lead to their return or their complete downfall.

Image Credit: Xbox

Ever since Xbox saw a change in leadership, we have been seeing massive shakeups to their established teams. The recent Xbox layoff announcement had the gaming community shook, but in many ways, we had expected it due to the lack of results from most of their studios. Asha Sharma’s plans to return game exclusivity to Xbox are also directly related to their decision to keep the disc drive alive.

Asha Sharma’s Xbox is planning to take the moral high ground by keeping physical discs alive for its next-gen consoles. If Sony doesn’t reciprocate, we might see another major shift in console gaming in the upcoming years. The Steam Machine is also going to be one of the competitors in the future, although their current prices have put them into a whole different market.

So, what is your opinion on Xbox Project Helix having a disc drive? Do you want to keep physical games alive or agree with Sony’s push to digital? Tell us in the comments section below.