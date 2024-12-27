This New Snapchat Feature Lets You Start a Snap Streak Instantly

Snap Streaks are what keep me coming back to Snapchat. But starting a new streak can sometimes feel like a task, as you need to exchange Snaps for three consecutive days. That’s 72 hours too long, and I don’t want to wait that long. Well, it seems like Snapchat is well aware of impatient folks like me, which is why they have come out with a new feature called Instant Streaks.

What is Instant Streak and How it Works

Instant Streaks is pretty self-explanatory. You add someone new on Snapchat, they send you a Snap, you share one too, and boom! your streak starts right away. No more waiting for three days! No more wondering when the ‘Snapchat Streak‘ fire icon will pop up. It’s live from the get-go, and you can start your long-running relationship of sending Snaps on day 1.

However, the feature is an exclusive perk for Snapchat+ subscribers, so you will need a Plus subscription to access it. The good thing, though, only one person needs the subscription to get the streak started. You also need the paid subscription to use the infamous Snapchat planets feature on the app.

How to Turn on Instant Streaks on Snapchat

Instant Streak is not turned on by default. In fact, you wouldn’t know about this new ability if you didn’t venture much into the Snapchat Plus settings page. However, turning it on takes only a few seconds. Here’s how:

Tap on your Snapchat Bitmoji or profile icon on the top left side. Now, move to the Snapchat+ menu. Scroll down to Instant Streaks. Turn on the toggle and exchange your first snaps.

That’s how simple it is! If you can’t find the option, either you need to renew your Snapchat Plus subscription or update the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Moreover, if you have lost your Snapchat Streak, follow the guide linked here for tips to restore it.

I Finally Have a Snap Streak, Thanks to Instant Streak

My excitement took the best of me as soon as I discovered this feature. I called my Editor to test if this feature actually works or not. We both consider ourselves poor Snapchatters, barely having any Snap Streaks going on. So, he was the perfect candidate to test it out.

I went ahead and turned on the Instant Streak option, and asked him to send me a Snap. I replied with the same, and before you know it, I had a fire icon next to his name. The feature worked like a charm as intended. But he had Snapchat+ too, so to confirm its effectiveness I turned to my HR who didn’t have the Plus membership and was alien to the concept of sending Snaps.

We exchanged one Snap, and the fire icon manifested in a blink of an eye. This confirms the feature works with non-members too.

The Instant Streak feature is pretty useful and should be a mainstay feature on Snapchat, especially given how fast friendships grow on the app. Given its arrival for Plus users, it could be an indication that the feature will soon become a permanent addition to the app at a later date. What do you think about it? Have you tried Instant Streaks yet? Let us know in the comments below.